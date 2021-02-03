Ami Faku responds to news that she ‘died’

In the age of social media, news can travel at the rate of an Australian wildfire. One Twitter tweet or a Facebook post could lead to the “death” of a celebrity, that could shake their fans and even the “dead” celebrity. That was the case this week, when singer Ami Faku was “killed” by social media even though she is perfectly fine and very much alive. Taking to social media after trending, the “Ebhayi” hitmaker reassured her fans that she was not dead, after Facebook users spread false news that she had died in a car accident. News of Ami's death started making the rounds after she released a song with rapper Emtee titled “Lala ngoxolo” (Rest in Peace). The song speaks of death and life after death.

A shocked Ami responded to the fake reports, simply asking: “What the f**k?”.

The star even went on to joke about borrowing a cellphone in heaven to tweet, when a Twitter user asked her how she was tweeting when she was “dead”.

Dawg, they borrowed me a phone here — Ami Faku (@Ami_Faku) February 2, 2021

Last month, gospel star Hlengiwe Mhlaba was also “killed” by social media users.

She took to Instagram to address how the rumours disrupted her life.

“This weekend was very hectic in my life. I really do not know who came out with the message that I have passed on.

“Let's please be sensitive for the families, relatives and close friends because they are the ones who go through the most.

“Let us be prayerful for the families before going on social media,” she wrote.