“On behalf of the Rhythm City team, we would like to wish Samkelo and Amo all the best for their future. We will value their personification of the roles they played on the show and thank them for their dedication to entertaining the audiences. Thank you for being a part of the eFamily,” Said e.tv Head of Local Productions Ziyanda Mngomezulu.



This comes fast on the heels of the news of Samkelo Ndlovu's exit.





Announcing her departure on Twitter, Ndlovu said that she had tried to leave the show a year ago but was not able to.





"A year ago I attempted to leave 'Rhythm City' and during talks with producers, after even trying a 6 month on 6 month off solution, another co-star who was pivotal as an antagonist in the world of the story confirmed his eminent departure. I was then asked to stay for one more year, as the show could not lose two villains at once", she said.



