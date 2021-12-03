Amstel Lager cuts sponsorship deal with 'Podcast & Chill with MacG'

Podcaster Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho has lost another major sponsor, Amstel, of his popular show “Podcast and Chill with MacG” after making distasteful jokes about trans women. In the recent episode of “Podcast and Chill with MacG”, Mukwevho and co-host Sol Phenduka were discussing the latest cheating scandal involving actor Vuyo Dabula.

During the conversation, Phenduka is heard saying: “Shame man that (that) had to happen to Vuyo. An amazing guy. I saw him last week at Auckland Park. Yeah, he likes riding beautiful transis.” To which Mukwevho, amused, burst out in laughter before responding by saying: “I saw a picture of the trans woman. I got to say, holla at me at 3 in the morning, I am going in bro. she’s beautiful. I’m like, she’s trans?,” said MacG. Following this, Amstel Lager has since announced that they withdrew their partnership with the show, saying in a statement: “The Amstel brand, locally and globally, is centred around friendship and inclusion of all people, regardless of gender, race or sexual orientation, without discrimination, and we distance ourselves from any transphobic and homophobic views.

“We have officially parted ways with ’Podcast and Chill with MacG’ and will no longer be a partner as of 1 December 2021,” added the statement. The video clip that went viral caught the attention of many people, including actor and model Mohale Motaung, who slammed the duo for their “transphobic jokes.” Legendary with what? Making transphobic jokes? K! https://t.co/tjPov2CHwe — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) November 29, 2021 Earlier in the year, before bagging the Channel O deal, Mukwevho lost two major sponsors Old Mutual and Studio 88, due to his transphobic slurs on the show, which, at the time, was only broadcasting on YouTube.

“As a responsible business that fully respects the rights of everyone, we have decided to terminate the relationship with MacG, with immediate effect. “We distance ourselves from the harmful commentary against the LGBTQI community and humanity at large,” read the Old Mutual statement. Studio 88 group marketing manager Loren Lennox told IOL Entertainment that they had initially offered MacG and his team a four-episode sponsorship deal after the podcasters approached them looking for new sponsors.