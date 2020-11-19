Amstel Makwane’s reaction to Mshoza’s passing: My heart is bleeding right now

South Africa woke up to the shocking news of the passing of kwaito superstar Mshoza (real name Nomasonto Maswangayi) on Thursday, November 19. Mshoza was rushed to the hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday and died on Thursday morning due to diabetes-related illness. In a Facebook statement, her manager Thanduxolo Jindela, confirmed the devastating news of Mshoza’s passing. He wrote: “It is with great sadness to announce the untimely death of Nomasonto "Mshoza" Maswanganyi. The 'Kortes' hitmaker succumbed peacefully in the early hours of this morning. She was 37." He added: “She will be deeply missed as an ultimate entertainer who loved being on stage. Not only did she radiate star quality, Mshoza (is) a Media darling.”

Dubbed the queen of kwaito, she cemented her name in the male-dominated music industry in the ’90s and has reigned supreme since.

While tributes have been pouring in from fans and industry friends across the country, Mshoza’s close pal, musician Amstel Makwane also remembered the star.

Makwane, who is the only remaining member of Afro-pop group “3Sum” following the death of former members Jeff Moyo and Koyo Bala, says he is deeply wounded by Mshoza’s passing.

Speaking to “Daytime Update" host Thami Ngubeni on Newzroom Afrika, Amstel said he’s heartbroken.

He said: "...waking up this morning to the news that she is no more, I must say my heart is broken because she was full of life. We lost the queen of kwaito.

“Someone who was very giving, loving, bubbly, full of life and unapologetic about who she was. She lived her truth. I must say my heart is bleeding right now.”

It is alleged that Mshoza has been battling diabetes for many years, and she was admitted to hospital in October while she was staying with her sister in Mpumalanga.

Makwane also confirmed that the “Kortes” hitmaker, shortly before her passing, was in the care of her sister in Mpumalanga.

“She was in the care of her sister...whenever she’s not feeling well or she’s depressed, she will be with her sister,” he said.

The muso says that although he was unable to see Mshoza frequently due to the national lockdown restrictions, they spoke on regular basis.

“When I spoke to her a few weeks ago, she said she was not feeling well and I said tsala (friend), everything will be okay,” he recalled.

In memory of Mshoza, we look at the top 3 classic hits from the Queen of Kwaito.

“Kortes” featuring Mzambiya

“Ibhoza”

“Hlaba lingene”