Anant Singh pays heartfelt tribute to ‘dear friend and mentor’, Quincy Jones

Film producer Anant Singh has paid tribute following the passing of legendary American music producer, Quincy Jones. Jones, who was best known as the producer of the late Michael Jackson's “Thriller” album and worked with the likes of Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles, passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 3, surrounded by his family.

A statement from his family read: “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.” “Sarafina!” film producer, Singh, paid a heartfelt tribute to his “dear friend” adding that the world has lost “a giant, a friend and an exceptional human being”.

“I am profoundly saddened by the passing of Quincy Jones, a mentor and a dear friend of mine and South Africa for over 40 years,” shared Singh. Singh and Jones forged a friendship in the 1980s while Singh was producing anti-apartheid films. “His love for South Africa and its music began when he worked with Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu on the music of the epic series, ‘Roots’. He was always available for advice, time and connections as I progressed in my film career.

“Over the years we developed a close bond of friendship which extended to my family.” Jones played a pivotal role in helping Singh's crew produce “Sarafina!”, and their partnership paved the way for critical film distributions, including with Warner Bros. “His support extended to many other films, including ‘Cry, The Beloved Country’ and ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’.”

The film producer and Jones also received the World Economic Forum Crystal awards consecutively in 2000 and 2001. Singh recalled the privilege it was for him when Jones graciously penned the foreword for his memoir in 2021. Singh said that Jones and he “shared many wonderful times and memories together around the world”.

“During his visits to South Africa, we always hosted a get-together to meet with old friends among whom were the late Hugh Masekela as well as Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu. “His love and friendship for Madiba and Graca, Ahmed ‘Kathy’ Kathrada and Barbara Hogan, and so many other South Africans, are well known.” Singh poignantly remembered Jones's tribute to Nelson Mandela, expressing his admiration through the composition of the song ‘Madiba’ for Mandela's 80th birthday; the original music sheet is displayed at Sanctuary Mandela in Johannesburg.

“His passing leaves a huge void in our lives, and we will miss him dearly. His creative genius, commitment and contribution to our industry is unparalleled,” ended Singh. The loss of Jones has resonated widely, prompting reflections from others in the industry. Veteran radio personality and businessman Tbo Touch paid homage to Jones's unparalleled stature in music.