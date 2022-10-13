And the 14th Feather Awards nominees are...

South Africa will once again celebrate the various contributions made by the wider LGBTQIA+ community at this year's Feather Awards.
Under the theme “Time To Be Unfvcken Apologetic About Inclusion” a colourful list of nominees was announced at an intimate gathering in Johannesburg and comprised of personalities and individuals from various industry sectors, including entertainment, lifestyle, sport and the business sector.
The speakers included the Modiselle sisters, Refilwe, Bontle and Candice and Thami Dish, among others.
The event was followed by the Pride flag hoisting at the Constitution Hill Human Rights Precinct.
Each nominated individual, in one way or the other, has either represented, inspired, or scandalised the LGBTQIA+ community with excellence and distinction over a period of 12 months.
These nominees are selected from industries across lifestyle, entertainment, arts and sports, politics and even business.
Co-founder of the Feather Awards, Thami Kotlolo, commented: “There is still much work to be done. Covid-19 slowed down the process and now it’s time to accelerate the transformation and get back on track. And it’s going to take all of us to do it.
“From the public sector and the private sector, government and businesses need to put their money where their mouths are”.
He said inclusivity is not about celebrating the community for a few days in a year but rather being supported by government and corporates 365 days of the year.
“We, the queer community, are unf**ken apologetic about being heard, being seen, being recognised and been included. This doesn’t take away from organisations who offer unwavering support for the community.
“We see you and value your support. To all the nominees, best of luck for the upcoming awards next month,” said Kotlolo.
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Styled Individual
Nkuley Masemola
Bradley Ndlovu
Ponahalo Mojapelo
Hunk of the Year
Shahan Ramkisson
Senzo Radebe
Anton Jeftha
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
Yvonne Chaka-Chaka
Abigail Khubeka
John Kani
Sports Personality of the Year
Kgothatso Monjane
Banyana Banyana
Andile Dlamini
Role model of the Year
Banyana Banyana
Kass Naidoo
FEW
Cutest Couple
Koleka Putuma and Robyn
Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana
Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta
Hot Chick of the Year
Rose-Mary Zimu
Nkuley Masemola
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi
Media Award of the Year
YFM
ENCA
EXIT
Fag hag of the Year
Candice Modiselle
Judy Nokwedi
Vuyo Mse-Ngcukana
Designer of the Year (new category)
Sello Medupi for Scalo
Palesa Mokobung
Donald Nxumalo
Musician
Musa Keys
Zakes Bantwini
Msaki
Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)
Birth of Stars
Tumi Powerhouse
Rami Chuene
Drama Queen
Thato (RHOCT)
SK Khoza
Professor Mokgethi
Social Media Personality of the Year
Birth of Stars
Tumi Powerhouse
Khanyisa Unflitered
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector
Jagermeister
Proctor and Gamble
Meta SA
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector
Department of Social Development
SAPS Sophiatown
NYDA
Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement
Active Wits
Vogue Nights
Impulse
Best Rainbow Parenting
Shumi Dantile
Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)
Buhle and Botshelo
This year, the Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to internationally renowned choreographer and dancer Gregory Magoma.
