And the 14th Feather Awards nominees are...

South Africa will once again celebrate the various contributions made by the wider LGBTQIA+ community at this year's Feather Awards. Under the theme “Time To Be Unfvcken Apologetic About Inclusion” a colourful list of nominees was announced at an intimate gathering in Johannesburg and comprised of personalities and individuals from various industry sectors, including entertainment, lifestyle, sport and the business sector.

Story continues below Advertisement

The speakers included the Modiselle sisters, Refilwe, Bontle and Candice and Thami Dish, among others. The event was followed by the Pride flag hoisting at the Constitution Hill Human Rights Precinct. Pride flag hoisting at the Constitution Hill Human Rights Precinct. Picture: Instagram Each nominated individual, in one way or the other, has either represented, inspired, or scandalised the LGBTQIA+ community with excellence and distinction over a period of 12 months.

These nominees are selected from industries across lifestyle, entertainment, arts and sports, politics and even business. Co-founder of the Feather Awards, Thami Kotlolo, commented: “There is still much work to be done. Covid-19 slowed down the process and now it’s time to accelerate the transformation and get back on track. And it’s going to take all of us to do it. “From the public sector and the private sector, government and businesses need to put their money where their mouths are”.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said inclusivity is not about celebrating the community for a few days in a year but rather being supported by government and corporates 365 days of the year. “We, the queer community, are unf**ken apologetic about being heard, being seen, being recognised and been included. This doesn’t take away from organisations who offer unwavering support for the community. “We see you and value your support. To all the nominees, best of luck for the upcoming awards next month,” said Kotlolo.

Story continues below Advertisement

See the full list of nominees below: Best Styled Individual Nkuley Masemola

Bradley Ndlovu Ponahalo Mojapelo Hunk of the Year

Shahan Ramkisson Senzo Radebe Anton Jeftha

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year Yvonne Chaka-Chaka Abigail Khubeka

John Kani Sports Personality of the Year Kgothatso Monjane

Banyana Banyana Andile Dlamini Role model of the Year

Banyana Banyana Kass Naidoo FEW

Cutest Couple Koleka Putuma and Robyn Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana

Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta Hot Chick of the Year Rose-Mary Zimu

Nkuley Masemola Nambitha Ben-Mazwi Media Award of the Year

YFM ENCA EXIT

Fag hag of the Year Candice Modiselle Judy Nokwedi

Vuyo Mse-Ngcukana Designer of the Year (new category) Sello Medupi for Scalo

Palesa Mokobung Donald Nxumalo Musician

Musa Keys Zakes Bantwini Msaki

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign) Birth of Stars Tumi Powerhouse

Rami Chuene Drama Queen Thato (RHOCT)

SK Khoza Professor Mokgethi Social Media Personality of the Year

Birth of Stars Tumi Powerhouse Khanyisa Unflitered

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector Jagermeister Proctor and Gamble

Meta SA Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector Department of Social Development

SAPS Sophiatown NYDA Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement

Active Wits Vogue Nights Impulse

Best Rainbow Parenting Shumi Dantile Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)

Buhle and Botshelo This year, the Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to internationally renowned choreographer and dancer Gregory Magoma.