Thursday, October 13, 2022

And the 14th Feather Awards nominees are...

Penny Lebyane at the 13th Feather Awards. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

South Africa will once again celebrate the various contributions made by the wider LGBTQIA+ community at this year's Feather Awards.

Under the theme “Time To Be Unfvcken Apologetic About Inclusion” a colourful list of nominees was announced at an intimate gathering in Johannesburg and comprised of personalities and individuals from various industry sectors, including entertainment, lifestyle, sport and the business sector.

The speakers included the Modiselle sisters, Refilwe, Bontle and Candice and Thami Dish, among others.

The event was followed by the Pride flag hoisting at the Constitution Hill Human Rights Precinct.

Pride flag hoisting at the Constitution Hill Human Rights Precinct. Picture: Instagram

Each nominated individual, in one way or the other, has either represented, inspired, or scandalised the LGBTQIA+ community with excellence and distinction over a period of 12 months.

These nominees are selected from industries across lifestyle, entertainment, arts and sports, politics and even business.

Co-founder of the Feather Awards, Thami Kotlolo, commented: “There is still much work to be done. Covid-19 slowed down the process and now it’s time to accelerate the transformation and get back on track. And it’s going to take all of us to do it.

“From the public sector and the private sector, government and businesses need to put their money where their mouths are”.

He said inclusivity is not about celebrating the community for a few days in a year but rather being supported by government and corporates 365 days of the year.

“We, the queer community, are unf**ken apologetic about being heard, being seen, being recognised and been included. This doesn’t take away from organisations who offer unwavering support for the community.

“We see you and value your support. To all the nominees, best of luck for the upcoming awards next month,” said Kotlolo.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Styled Individual

Nkuley Masemola

Bradley Ndlovu

Ponahalo Mojapelo

Hunk of the Year

Shahan Ramkisson

Senzo Radebe

Anton Jeftha

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Yvonne Chaka-Chaka

Abigail Khubeka

John Kani

Sports Personality of the Year

Kgothatso Monjane

Banyana Banyana

Andile Dlamini

Role model of the Year

Banyana Banyana

Kass Naidoo

FEW

Cutest Couple

Koleka Putuma and Robyn

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana

Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta

Hot Chick of the Year

Rose-Mary Zimu

Nkuley Masemola

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Media Award of the Year

YFM

ENCA

EXIT

Fag hag of the Year

Candice Modiselle

Judy Nokwedi

Vuyo Mse-Ngcukana

Designer of the Year (new category)

Sello Medupi for Scalo

Palesa Mokobung

Donald Nxumalo

Musician

Musa Keys

Zakes Bantwini

Msaki

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)

Birth of Stars

Tumi Powerhouse

Rami Chuene

Drama Queen

Thato (RHOCT)

SK Khoza

Professor Mokgethi

Social Media Personality of the Year

Birth of Stars

Tumi Powerhouse

Khanyisa Unflitered

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector

Jagermeister

Proctor and Gamble

Meta SA

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector

Department of Social Development

SAPS Sophiatown

NYDA

Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement

Active Wits

Vogue Nights

Impulse

Best Rainbow Parenting

Shumi Dantile

Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)

Buhle and Botshelo

This year, the Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to internationally renowned choreographer and dancer Gregory Magoma.

Read the latest IOL Entertainment digi mag here.

