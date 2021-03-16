Andile Mpisane to give R200K to students in debt

Reality television star Andile Mpisane is celebrating his 20th birthday by lending a helping hand. Andile, who is the son of multi-millionaire, Shauwn Mpisane, turned 20 this week and while we are sure he will be spoiling himself, he also opted to help others. Taking to Instagram, the star announced that he would be celebrating his birthday by gifting 20 university students R10 000 each. “Today marks my 20th birthday and reaching this milestone has me reflecting on my life and how blessed I have been. Growing up requires one to look at things differently,” he wrote. He went on to say that as the chairman of Royal AM football club, his focus was on seeing it grow. However, the devastating effects of the current pandemic the world is living through, can’t be ignored.

“We cannot neglect the difficult year we’ve had because of Covid as it has resulted in many people being left unemployed and in unfavourable financial situations,” he added.

The KwaMamkhize star said that in light of the ongoing #FeesMustFall, he wanted to gift 20 university students who have recurring debt from 2020 with R10 000 towards their fees.

Andile was quick to point out that it was not a competition.

“l would just like to add that this is not a competition about who is doing what for whom. We are all trying our best to serve a greater cause which is what matters most,” he said.

See his full post below:

Media personality commended Andile for his actions, “Happy birthday and bless your heart for what ur (sic) doing,” he said.