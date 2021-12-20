Andile Mpisane's surprise wedding leaves Mzansi shook
Reality television star Andile Mpisane has set social media reeling after his “surprise” proposal to girlfriend Tamia Louw.
While engagements are nothing new, Andile's engagement certainly took Mzansi by surprise.
For the longest time, the Royal AM soccer boss was romantically linked to Durban DJ, Sithelo Shozi, who is also the mother of his two children.
Andile and 27-year-old Sithelo's relationship became Instagram official earlier this year when Sithelo posted a picture of herself and Andile at his birthday party.
Andile, however, dribbled everyone when he went down on one knee to propose to 25-year-old Tamia.
The big moment was documented across social media, with Andile even sharing it on his Instagram stories.
Andile is known to keep his personal life private and away from his large fan base.
Not only did Andile and Tamia get engaged on Friday but they also wasted no time in making things official.
The couple signed their marriage certificate in the presence of their family and friends.
The new Mrs Mpisane wasted no time in updating her Instagram handle shortly after the delightful moment.
Andile took to his Instagram account to pen a beautiful note to his beautiful wife as they began their union saying he felt, "blessed to have found an amazing woman who shares the same goals as me."
He also made it clear in his post that he was choosing Tamia aka Mrs AM.
"I choose you and there is no turning back we are in this together!!! Cheers 🥂 to us my wife & welcome to the family," he wrote.
While Mzansi is scratching their heads trying to figure out the how’s and when’s of Tamia and Andile’s relationship, she has been accepted warmly into her new family.
His mother businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize even had some pearls of wisdom for the newlyweds.
“My advise to you and the new Mrs AM @tamia_mpisane marriage is not easy, it’s something you work on daily. Even on the bad days, always choose one another.
Respect each other and make sure that God remains at the centre of your union. ✨✨✨and having unconditional love , LOYALTY must be key,” she said in an Instagram post..
The union certainly left Mzansi with plenty to say.
While the couple were flooded with messages congratulating them, some expressed their surprise at Andile getting hitched to someone other than Sithelo.
