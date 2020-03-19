Andile Ncube calls out Takealot for its expensive masks

Sports presenter Andile Ncube has called out online retailer Takealot for what's he refers to as "making a profit off an epidemic" by selling face masks at exorbitant prices. Ncube took to Twitter this week after seeing a screenshot from Takealot's website showing a box of masks selling for R4 300. He asked the retailer on which side of history it wanted to find itself, if indeed it was selling the product for that amount. "Dear Takealot, I’ve just been vouching for you, surely this is a mistake or fake news!? You are not trying to make an insane profit off an epidemic that could end many lives - you surely are more socially conscious and responsible, right?"

Dear @TAKEALOT I’ve just been vouching for you surely this is a mistake or fake news !???



You are not trying to make an insane profit of an epidemic that could end many lives, you surely are more social conscious and responsible right !!? https://t.co/J6T8baw6W7 — Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) March 18, 2020

The retailer responded to the comment by explaining that the price was not determined by Takealot but by a third-party seller.

"Hi Andile. Pricing of third-party marketplace products isn't determined by us. However, we're closely monitoring the situation and where prices are deemed to have been exorbitantly increased, we'll engage the relevant sellers."

They also added, "We have already engaged this particular seller and the listing has since been removed and should therefore not be available on our platforms any more."