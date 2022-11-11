Andrea Dondolo details almost falling for the Mfundi Vundla scam targeting actors

At the moment there is a scam targeting Mzansi actors luring them with the possibility of work by using the name of renowned TV producer Mfundi Vundla. A few weeks ago, actress Busiswe Mtshali flagged the scam, warning her fellow colleagues after almost falling for it herself.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I was contacted by supposedly uBab’ Mfundi requesting me to come to Durban for an audition tomorrow. “It was when I was requested to book my own flights through is ‘travel agent Trevor’ that I knew something was up,” she said in her post. Actress Andrea Dondolo took to social media and detailed how she was almost duped into falling for a scam pertaining to the “Generations: The Legacy” executive producer.

Dondolo in her story brought the humour as she detailed how the scam went from receiving the call from “Mfundi Vundla” and the inconsistencies she spotted in the scammer’s story. “I picked up a few subtle typos in the SMS but I told myself to stop being so OCD. “I called back and he said he will call back in 10 mins with an international number, I did wonder why maara then told myself ‘this is Mr Vundla’ rich people can call you with whatever number, maybe by the time he calls he will be on his private jet,” the actress shared.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Its nothing out of the ordinary to get a direct call from a producer and be offered a job. I was excited shem I won’t lie. “He said they are doing a production with Connie Ferguson and someone else can’t remember the name, I was too excited, 6 months contract, I was like yes yes, yes,” shared the actress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomasebe Andrea Dondolo (@queen_andrea_dondolo) Dondolo detailed how she found it odd that “Mr Vundla” wanted her to use his “travel agent” for her bookings to a meeting in Joburg.

Story continues below Advertisement