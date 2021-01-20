Anele Mdoda & Penny Lebyane defend Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung doxing journos

Radio personalities Anele Mdoda and Penny Lebyane have landed in hot water following their decision to defend Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung’s recent outburst over journalists. This comes after the Metro FM presenter revealed that he has no intentions to apologise to the two journalists who were subjected to enormous cyberbullying, intimidation and insults after he encouraged his fans to harass them. This was Mhlongo-Motaung’s way of retaliating following the statement that was issued by the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) this week, calling for action to be taken against him for publicising the journalist’s personal details. It all started when Somizi was approached by Julia Madibogo of City Press for comment on allegations that he was divorcing his husband, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. In the since-deleted social media post, Mhlongo-Motaung screengrabbed part of the text and posted it on his Instagram account, saying “So @city_press has become a tabloid...okay...two can play that game…”, urging his followers to call Madibogo.

Mhlongo-Motaung also took a jab at acting editor at Sunday World Kabelo Khumalo, after he asked for Mhlongo-Motaung’s comments regarding allegations that production on his cooking show, “Dinner at Somizi’s”, has been put on ice amid legal proceedings initiated by Hastings Moeng.

Moeng accused Mhlongo-Motaung of stealing his idea for the cooking show.

Mhlongo-Motaung’s recent shocking behaviour was received with mixed reaction on social media.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the 947 radio host Mdoda defended Mhlongo-Motaung’s actions, suggesting that journalists must start acting like the Hollywood paparazzi.

She wrote: “This thing of journalists only wanting to text to find out what's happening in our personal lives - like we are friends - will result in someone losing an eye.

“Surely if YOU want the story you need to hunt it down, do stakeout in trees, long lenses, helicopters...you know EFFORT.”

That comment didn’t sit well with many people, as tweeps started to drag Mdoda for her irresponsible comment.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

“You know what’s really scary about you saying all this? You are entrusted with giving people a right of reply daily, yet you refuse to understand it at its most basic level,” wrote @tshepo87.

“And when they don't do this, you so-called celebrities cry victim and say your side of the story was never asked.

“Remember, most of the time journos already have all the answers they need, they just giving you an opportunity to be quoted,” commented @VanessaB_DS.

“It's always better to get the correct story from the horse's mouth, that's EFFORT. If you have nothing to say, say so or simply ignore,” added @Ncedi9.

“You want journalists to stalk you? You want them to print their conjectures based on what they saw instead of confirming the truth? Is it not better and safer for you and your family if they just ask you straight up?” added @mys_Tree.

It was not long before Lebyana also chipped in.

In a series of tweets, she said: “... concur with @Anele that if they go through my trash to find that one shred of evidence to support the source’s statements, that’s the work required.

But tweeps would hear none of that. They came guns blazing, accusing Lebyane of being a hypocrite.

“Oh Penny :( In one fell swoop, you’ve managed to undo all the positive GBV advocacy you’ve been engaged in. Whether you like/believe it or not, Somizi created an environment for the harassment of a woman; as a GBV activist, you SHOULD stand up for the woman, not the person who...,” commented @MsCassandraGud.

Oh Penny :(

“I doubt u intentionally set out to incite hurt or harm on anyone like that. Your oversight was understandably driven by emotions.” This IS you Penny, shielding Somizi’s doxing & verbal utterances that include calling Julia “abortion survivor” AND calling harassment open her, “ expressed @Tshinaki_.

“And so now the journalist must also endure abuse and you endorse it? Don’t die on this hill, Penny,”“ added @yolandaism.