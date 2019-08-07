Anele Mdoda and Phat Joe. Picture: Instagram

Phat Joe’s spicy comment about Anele Mdoda being part of the Miss SA pageant’s judging panel has landed him in hot water. "The Voice SA" host joins an all-female star panel of judges Connie Ferguson, Thando Hopa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Pieters and Catriona Gray to decide who will be crowned Miss SA 2019 on Women’s day.

During his breakfast show "Phat Joe and the Family" on Radio 2000, Phat Joe questioned the decision to select Mdoda as a beauty pageant judge and suggested that her appointment was “affirmative action”.

Enraged, the #947BreakfastClub host didn’t hold back, in a series of tweets she hit back at Phat Joe, labelling him a piece of sh*t, who cannot hold down a job.

“Phat Joe is so obsessed with me. Like a dog barking at cars that won’t ever stop :) he should concentrate on being at a radio gig longer than 5 min.”

She continued: “...He is a piece of sh*t that cannot hold on to a job so he works me. Uzonya ke (He’ll regret this).

Mdoda continued mocking Phat Joe about his ability to get himself fired: “Well when he does have work. Phat Joe must tell us what happened at east coast radio or every other job that he lasted a year and less. Don’t even know which station he is at now but give it 6 months. Shock jock is that is not shocking. Swine we blowfish.”

It seems Phat Joe has really put his foot in his mouth and Mdoda is hearing none of it. She went on to remind him that he was recently suspended for making homophobic comments.

“I am not even done. I have all day and all the data. He must not try me. Mister make tv productions wait for three hours whilst he walks off set. Where is his dating show ? Why is he not on it ? Angazondi nyela mna. Going at gays because they are strong enough to live their truth," wrote Mdoda.

Mdoda went on to defend her appointment and said her beauty had nothing to do with her being a judge, reminding Phat Joe that she helped crown Rolene Strauss.

It looks like Phat Joe picked the wrong woman, Mdoda went on to mock Phat Joe’s accent.

“He has PTSD from being out smarted in ownership of his show from looooooooong ago. Can he give us a TED TALK on that. Even now when you say Red Pepper he shakes likes a Polaroid picture. At the very least he kept his American accent,” said Mdoda.

Fans came to Mdoda’s defence.



I'm on Anele's side, Phat Joe will get his support from his English teachers pic.twitter.com/RWkmqw3SvS — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 7, 2019

Oh wow, that’s really disrespectful. Okay she deserves to be mad — Uncle Afro (@Afro_M) August 7, 2019