Anele Mdoda claps back at ’ugly without make-up’ shade

It is safe to say that Anele Mdoda is always going to be dealing with the repercussions of throwing shade at American musician, Kelly Rowland.

Just when we think it is all behind her, Mzansi brings it up.

This time it all started when Anele posted an innocent selfie in which she was wearing make-up.

While some went on with their lives, fans of the star were quick to compliment the look.

Others however did not waste any time and dug up her previous criticism of Kelly and used it against her.

“Anele looks amazing with make-up.

“Take that make-up off then it’s tickets.

“I have receipts”, said one Twitter user.

Anele looks amazing with make up. Take that make up off then it’s tickets. I have receipts. https://t.co/uACVwS3ZpX — PEACHES (@_Boetie) April 20, 2021

Not one to miss an opportunity to clap back at trolls, the radio personality and TV presenter took to the TL to address the situation and remind followers that she is not bothered by the insults in her mentions.

“The thing about Twitter is just because you send an insult does not mean I will be insulted.

“Save your data for when you leave wi-fi zones. Trust, sihappy, thina,” wrote Anele.

The thing about Twitter is just because you send an insult does not mean I will be insulted. Save your data for when you leave wifi zones. Trust... sihappy Thina. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 20, 2021

One tweep replied to her in a now-deleted tweet, continuing to question her past opinions on make-up.

Anele responded saying: “It's a life lesson for you as well.

“Just because someone insults you, you have no need to be insulted.

“Don't take offence. Leave it on the buffet table,” said Anele.

Back in 2019, Anele was dragged by social media users when she expressed her thoughts on Kelly who she said only looking amazing with make-up on.

Since then Anele has been attacked.