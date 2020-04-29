Anele Mdoda defends Nomzamo Mbatha

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda has come out in defence of actress Nomzamo Mbatha who faced accusations of having a “meltdown” over a question about heartbreak this week.





Nomzamo found herself on the Twitter trends list on Monday after an Instagram Live video of her responding to a question about “heartbreak” went viral.





In the video, Nomzamo can be heard saying, “I don't know what you're talking about, OK? We are strong. We are moving. Don't know her. What do you mean?”





After a chuckle or two, Nomzamo said “this is tough” and remarked: “What is a heartbreak? Is it a name of a street? Is it a mall? What is it?”





While many twitter users made fun of her for going through an apparent “heartbreak meltdown” over her break-up with Maps Maponyane, Anele called them out on their ugliness towards Nomzamo.



