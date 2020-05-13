Anele Mdoda doubles down on her statement about Kelly Rowland

After topping the Twitter trends list on Wednesday, Anele Mdoda is sticking to her original statement about Kelly Rowland. The "Coffee" hitmaker unintentionally riled up South African tweeps after she posted a thirst trap picture. In case you missed it, Mdoda was dragged last year for tweeting that Rowland doesn't look good without makeup. The "Celebrity Game Night" star was dragged for her comments with American Black Twitter even getting involved. Since then, tweeps took any opportunity to remind Mdoda that she was wrong for uttering those comments.

So when Rowland posted her lockdown body, it sparked tweeps to come for Mdodo again.

It’s not a thirst trap.

I’m just gonna leave this here.

#39 pic.twitter.com/u5MBelA8du — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) May 13, 2020

While many users just brought up her initial comments, other users decided to fat-shame Mdoda and insult her looks and figure.

So vele vele every time Kelly posts a fire pic it’s gonna trigger a date for #Anele with the Twitter streets? Hayi kunzima. pic.twitter.com/I2jFQic5Ks — Neo Mo_Beast (@FFM_016) May 13, 2020

What people keep doing to Anele is despicable.

Just because it's a person people think 'can take it' doesn't make it any less mean.



My pinned tweet refers.

✌️🏾 — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) May 13, 2020

im still shocked that Anele Mdoda trash talked this woman. pic.twitter.com/QSSFAABeEj — Jane Van Potgieter🇿🇦. (@ManuRams_) May 13, 2020

Anele must apologize again https://t.co/BRsVwrc86P — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) May 13, 2020

So everytime Kelly Rowland tweets a hot Pic, Anele will trend 😂😂🤣🤣



South Africans are petty AF 😂



But damn Kelly really snapped 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ru18IsT0d6 — Sihle (@Sihle_QK) May 13, 2020

Kelly Rowland is 39 and Anele Mdoda is 35 . just saying pic.twitter.com/YCGm538SIo — Sibonakaliso Mhlongo (@SMhlongoEFF) May 13, 2020

Anele will forever regret the day she trash talked about Kelly Rowland 😥 pic.twitter.com/m3IU8L8IYs — 🐏P a b l o 巴勃罗🇿🇦 (@Punisher_ZAR) May 13, 2020

However, it seems that Mdodo is unfazed by the online bullying and is not changing her original views.

She posted: "Oh I see that low life is showing that he thinks of me more than I think myself. Beyoncé is prettier. My opinion will never change nor make me go off twitter as you twitter bullies like. Smooches 😘😘😘😘 aaaaand trend."