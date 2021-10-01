Anele Mdoda gets called out for body-shaming tweet

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda landed on the wrong side of SA Black Twitter again for a post that didn’t sit right with many users. The 947 “Breakfast Club” radio host has offended Mzansi tweets again following the ongoing feud with SA Black Twitter over her comments about Kelly Rowland’s looks.

This time around Mdoda took aim at thin people and out of the blue tweeted: “Can y’all respect us !!!! I don’t see a security company called THIN but there is one called CHUBB … so please“ Along with a text picture that reads: “The Chubbier the girl, the more peaceful she is. These skeletons are very rude.” Can y’all respect us !!!! I don’t see a security company called THIN but there is one called CHUBB… so please 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qaizCt1FMd — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 30, 2021 Tweeps weren’t impressed with the post and shared their thoughts about her statements, with some calling her out for body-shaming.