Anele Mdoda gets called out for body-shaming tweet
TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda landed on the wrong side of SA Black Twitter again for a post that didn’t sit right with many users.
The 947 “Breakfast Club” radio host has offended Mzansi tweets again following the ongoing feud with SA Black Twitter over her comments about Kelly Rowland’s looks.
This time around Mdoda took aim at thin people and out of the blue tweeted: “Can y’all respect us !!!! I don’t see a security company called THIN but there is one called CHUBB … so please“
Along with a text picture that reads: “The Chubbier the girl, the more peaceful she is. These skeletons are very rude.”
Can y’all respect us !!!! I don’t see a security company called THIN but there is one called CHUBB… so please 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qaizCt1FMd— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 30, 2021
Tweeps weren’t impressed with the post and shared their thoughts about her statements, with some calling her out for body-shaming.
she’s body shaming & still associated with the miss sa organisation? wow https://t.co/rcbplCO3LC— Sibulele (@lelezantsi) September 30, 2021
Saying something mean or offish once is a mistake. But you literally say weird things everyday. You’re so weird and mean. Waze wamdala for that. Sies. https://t.co/PEEabw7ysx— harajukubarbie (@uSpheOmuhle) October 1, 2021
ffs everyday it’s something new with this aunty. girl pls shut the hell up for ONCE. i’m literally begging you. https://t.co/3WE4C2QsKa— YT: Khido R (@naledimaduna_) October 1, 2021
😒No man Anele, this is unnecessary honestly. https://t.co/S2Hs9kTdKM— ✨The Black Coloured✨ (@EliahHunt) October 1, 2021
Is this what you represent? Is this the kind of person you pride yourselves in having as a part of the Miss SA team EVERY SINGLE YEAR?? Clearly you condone & promote body shaming @Official_MissSA https://t.co/I2pvbejbWa— LWAZI (@LWA7IM) October 1, 2021
A whole beauty pageant judge😭😭.. O bully respectfully so msoon https://t.co/B4ajbLl22K— Kutloano Wa Ga Nkwenya🖤 (@KNkwenya) October 1, 2021
Mdoda and actor Nico Panagio were recently announced as the hosts for the Miss South Africa 2021 pageant finale.
The event will take place on Saturday, October 16 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Cape Town, where one finalist will take over from Shudufhadzo Musida as the next Miss SA.
Mdoda been working with Miss SA since 2013 as a judge. However, it will be her first time hosting the main event, while Panagio will be hosting the pageant for the second time.
Asked about moving from the judging panel to centre stage, Mdoda said: “It’s the top 10 who are centre stage, I am merely a vehicle that moves the night along with an insight of where the finalists’ minds should be and what the judges will be thinking, and I will be the one giving the audience at home the scoop.”
She added: “It’s going to be a beautiful evening – finding our new Miss South Africa and celebrating an extraordinary reign from Miss South Africa 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida, who has raised the bar.”