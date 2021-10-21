EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram
Anele Mdoda insists that Kelly Rowland isn’t prettier than Beyoncé

Local radio personality Anele Mdoda made an appearance on “Podcast and Chill”] with MacG: Celebrity Edition“ and didn’t back down on her statement about Kelly Rowland.

Sharing a short clip from the episode on Channel O’s Twitter page, MacG asks Anele about the one-sided beef with the Grammy award-winning artist.

With the 947 “Breakfast Show” host responding: “I don’t hate Kelly at all, I really don’t hate Kelly.

“I just don’t think she’s prettier than Beyoncé.”

Earlier this week, Anele and Kelly landed on the SA Twitter trends list after the number on shared a picture wearing an emerald green blazer dress with puffy shoulder details.

Once again, Mzansi was on Anele’s next since she wore something similar at the Miss South Africa 2021 pageant over the weekend.

Last month, US Black Twitter joined in on the dragging Anele after South African tweeps picked up that Kelly wore the same swimming costume as Anele while on holiday in Europe with the Carters.

Mzansi Black Twitter was divided over whether Kelly bought the same swimsuit on purpose or if it was pure coincidence.

Things took a left turn after one US Twitter user, @_dxndi, posted pictures of both women in the swimsuit, captioning the post: “This lady called Kelly Rowland ugly, and this is how Kelly responded. Iconic.”

Taking to her Twitter page after getting dragged by US Black Twitter, Anele appeared to be unbothered by all the mean tweets and posted two pictures of herself wearing the swimming costume, captioning the post: “Cheers to the freakin’ weekend”.

