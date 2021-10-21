Anele Mdoda insists that Kelly Rowland isn’t prettier than Beyoncé
Local radio personality Anele Mdoda made an appearance on “Podcast and Chill”] with MacG: Celebrity Edition“ and didn’t back down on her statement about Kelly Rowland.
Sharing a short clip from the episode on Channel O’s Twitter page, MacG asks Anele about the one-sided beef with the Grammy award-winning artist.
With the 947 “Breakfast Show” host responding: “I don’t hate Kelly at all, I really don’t hate Kelly.
“I just don’t think she’s prettier than Beyoncé.”
For the record ⏺️. There's no beef between Anele and Kelly Rowland.— Channel O (@ChannelOTV) October 20, 2021
And zikhalile on tonight's #PodcastAndChillWithMacG https://t.co/8IrzL3CRFr#OPodcast#PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/WaGtnCBSvC
Earlier this week, Anele and Kelly landed on the SA Twitter trends list after the number on shared a picture wearing an emerald green blazer dress with puffy shoulder details.
Once again, Mzansi was on Anele’s next since she wore something similar at the Miss South Africa 2021 pageant over the weekend.
Kelly took it personally what Anele said about her looks 😳😳😳😳— #Vote4Change (@NalaThokozane) October 20, 2021
14.10.21 20.10.21 pic.twitter.com/IEYJFzcTA7
Oh Thixo , it’s gonna be a long Wednesday for South Africans , Kelly keng mara 😭😭😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3ZhHiW9F5f— Gratitude S Lekhooa♥️🌈 (@LekhooaLuksie) October 20, 2021
Guys let's agree kelly will never forgive Anele 🤞 pic.twitter.com/WPO0texnba— 🍁🌷I follow back🌷🍁 (@vuyo_vn) October 20, 2021
I'm gonna say this again, Kelly Rowland knows what she's doing. pic.twitter.com/MuTBduzjGV— 𝙈 𝙄 𝙕 𝘼 𝙍 (@mizar) October 20, 2021
Last month, US Black Twitter joined in on the dragging Anele after South African tweeps picked up that Kelly wore the same swimming costume as Anele while on holiday in Europe with the Carters.
Mzansi Black Twitter was divided over whether Kelly bought the same swimsuit on purpose or if it was pure coincidence.
Things took a left turn after one US Twitter user, @_dxndi, posted pictures of both women in the swimsuit, captioning the post: “This lady called Kelly Rowland ugly, and this is how Kelly responded. Iconic.”
Taking to her Twitter page after getting dragged by US Black Twitter, Anele appeared to be unbothered by all the mean tweets and posted two pictures of herself wearing the swimming costume, captioning the post: “Cheers to the freakin’ weekend”.