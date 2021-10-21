Anele Mdoda insists that Kelly Rowland isn’t prettier than Beyoncé

Local radio personality Anele Mdoda made an appearance on “Podcast and Chill”] with MacG: Celebrity Edition“ and didn’t back down on her statement about Kelly Rowland. Sharing a short clip from the episode on Channel O’s Twitter page, MacG asks Anele about the one-sided beef with the Grammy award-winning artist.

With the 947 “Breakfast Show” host responding: “I don’t hate Kelly at all, I really don’t hate Kelly. “I just don’t think she’s prettier than Beyoncé.” For the record ⏺️. There's no beef between Anele and Kelly Rowland.



And zikhalile on tonight's #PodcastAndChillWithMacG https://t.co/8IrzL3CRFr#OPodcast#PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/WaGtnCBSvC — Channel O (@ChannelOTV) October 20, 2021 Earlier this week, Anele and Kelly landed on the SA Twitter trends list after the number on shared a picture wearing an emerald green blazer dress with puffy shoulder details.

Once again, Mzansi was on Anele’s next since she wore something similar at the Miss South Africa 2021 pageant over the weekend. Kelly took it personally what Anele said about her looks 😳😳😳😳



14.10.21 20.10.21 pic.twitter.com/IEYJFzcTA7 — #Vote4Change (@NalaThokozane) October 20, 2021 Oh Thixo , it’s gonna be a long Wednesday for South Africans , Kelly keng mara 😭😭😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3ZhHiW9F5f — Gratitude S Lekhooa♥️🌈 (@LekhooaLuksie) October 20, 2021 Guys let's agree kelly will never forgive Anele 🤞 pic.twitter.com/WPO0texnba — 🍁🌷I follow back🌷🍁 (@vuyo_vn) October 20, 2021 I'm gonna say this again, Kelly Rowland knows what she's doing. pic.twitter.com/MuTBduzjGV — 𝙈 𝙄 𝙕 𝘼 𝙍 (@mizar) October 20, 2021 Last month, US Black Twitter joined in on the dragging Anele after South African tweeps picked up that Kelly wore the same swimming costume as Anele while on holiday in Europe with the Carters. Mzansi Black Twitter was divided over whether Kelly bought the same swimsuit on purpose or if it was pure coincidence.