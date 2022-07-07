Anele Mdoda is back on 947 after a two-month hiatus

Media personality and host of Anele and the Club breakfast show on 974, Anele Mdoda is back on air after taking a two-month break. In April Mdoda announced on air that she will be taking a break from radio to tour the world and that during her absence at the station, actress and radio personality, Thando Thabethe would fill in for her.

Story continues below Advertisement

Overseas, the Celebrity Game Night host participated in a series of dynamic Global Master Classes in various countries over the last few weeks. On her return to South Africa she has gathered enough knowledge to enable her to reimagine and invigorate 947's Anele and the Club breakfast show. This week Mdoda was greeted back at the station with a very big surprise welcome back party and other extras to show her just how much she was missed. Music artist Msaki also serenaded Mdoda.

“Welcome back @zintathu 🥳 Thank you to the entire Primedia team, @thelazymakoti and @msaki_za for coming out to welcome Anele back 🥹 #AneleAndTheClubOn947 loves you ♥️” served as the caption to a video clip on Instagram, which showed fans everything that went down at the station this week. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anele and The Club on 947 (@aneleandtheclubon947) Mdoda was given her own beautifully decorated creative room with couches, flowers and balloons, a make-up dresser and a super large portrait of her and the breakfast team (Frankie, Thembekile and Cindy) posted on the wall. Fans we excited to have Mdoda back on the airwaves and took to the comments to share it.

Story continues below Advertisement

“When you are an ASSET in the company 😍😍😍, glad my girl is back 😍. I’m teary,” commented ratu_leek. ndinimercy wrote: “Welcome back Queen Anele. Thx 947, the welcome back was magnificent 👏👏.” mich_chissy_official said: “You know you're adding value to your company when you get this kind of recognition.... Congrats.”