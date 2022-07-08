Anele Mdoda jokingly defends SK Khoza's reputation after backlash against his racy video

Local actor SK Khoza is no stranger to creating a stir on social media, and this week he did it again with a racy x-rated video. The "Kings of Joburg" star once again found himself receiving a backlash for an explicit video where he is seen performing oral sex on a woman.

The jaw-dropping video caught all sorts of attention on social media, with people saying they were tired of Khoza constantly messing up and jeopardising his career. While he may have received plenty of criticism online, media personality Anele Mdoda shared a different view saying while the actor's reputation was dipping in one field it was flourishing in another. "SK’s reputation make take a dip in one field but best believe he is thriving in another sector of the cowntry," she tweeted.

The 947 presenter went on to jokingly give some advice to those who were criticising the actor. "So fellas perhaps you take his name out your mouth and replace it with something else… for once," she added. One of Anele's followers interpreted her tweet by saying that she is asking men to do less talking and make their women happy like the actor.

@Mario_Molapo said "In short , Anele is asking men who loves to talk like woman to start closing their mouths & make their woman happy like SK was trying to do". In short , Anele is asking men who loves to talk like woman to start closing their mouths & make their woman happy like SK was trying to do — A BACKPACK & A DREAM 🥇 (@Mario_Molapo) July 7, 2022 Khoza on the other hand isn't too bothered by what the online world has to say, in fact he is capitalising on all the hype by opening an OnlyFans page - a subscription-based platform promoting content of a racier kind.