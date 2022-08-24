Anele Mdoda lands in Nota Baloyi’s ‘crosshairs’ for siding with Moshe Ndiki

Actor, TV presenter and social media sensation Moshe Ndiki and gossip blogger Musa Khawula have been a hot topic this week following their physical altercation on August 21. Their altercation happened after Khawula posted on social media about Ndiki's new dog, Sulizinyembezi Ndiki, and dragged his ex-husband into the mix of the report.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Moshe Ndiki welcomes his new dog Sulizinyembezi Ndiki. This comes after his husband Phelo Bala left their marital rental apartment,” he tweeted. After Khawula dropped his location, White Sunninghill Bar and Lounge in Johannesburg, he went on to share on his popular Twitter account that the “Moja Love” presenter jumped him. The whole debacle had social media users and even celebrities such as Anele Mdoda and Dineo Ranaka praising Ndiki for his actions.

“Heh wethu I need @netflorist send Moshe the whole florist 😂😂😂😂” tweeted the 947 radio host. Heh wethu I need @netflorist send Moshe the whole florist 😂😂😂😂 — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 22, 2022 Not all social media users took kindly to Mdoda siding with Ndiki. Podcast guest hopper, Nota Baloyi, took to the timeline to spew vile thoughts about her. The controversial personality tweeted comments about the whole incident and, in his usual manner, did not hold back and accused her of gaslighting the victim.

Story continues below Advertisement

“In defence of Moshe the 947 Breakfast presenter & Miss SA host disgraces herself & gaslights an abuse victim,” he tweeted. Mdoda seems to have blocked Baloyi, but he still felt the need to echo his sentiments as he called for justice for Khawula. “Having blocked me doesn’t stop me from touching, you can’t hide from the authority nor can you stop me from clipping your wings,” he tweeted.

Story continues below Advertisement