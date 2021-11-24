Anele Mdoda says viral ‘V Class’ video is triggering with incident ex

Radio and television presenter Anele Mdodo opened up about an incident involving a former boyfriend who used to tell her to “get the f**k” out of his house, each time they had a disagreement. The multi-award-winning radio host says all this was triggered by the video of a man chasing a woman out of his luxury German van.

In the video that went viral, the man is seen entering the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, where the two women were seated and he immediately demanded that one of them leave his car. “Leave my f**ken car,” he yelled. “Do you get money like that from guys…?” asked the man. During the altercation, the woman is heard apologising profusely for her behaviour.

The video clip caught the attention of many social media users including Mdoda, who revealed a similar experience with a former partner. She wrote: “That V-class video is triggering to me because I dated a man who would tell me to “ get the f**k out of MY house “Every time we disagreed or fought. It did not matter how much money I had or how I basically looked after the home… that is what I was reduced to. Just be kind guys.” That V-class video is triggering to me because I dated a man who would tell me to “ get the fuck out of MY house “ EVERYTIME we disagreed or fought. It did not matter how much money I had or how I basically looked after the home… that is what I was reduced to.Just be kind guys. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) November 24, 2021 She added: “And one day… “ he said get the f**k out my house “ and I did. The end.”

And one day… “ he said get the fuck out my house “ and I did. The end 😊 — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) November 24, 2021 Fans of Mdoda flooded her timeline with messages of support. Many social media users, however, condemned the man for manhandling his passenger. The owner of the V-Class who identified himself as Njabulo, took to Instagram to give his details of the event leading up to the woman being forcefully removed from the V-class. In the Instagram stories, he explains that he was leaving a groove spot with his friend and wife when they bumped into the two women and decided to give them a lift. It was around 3am.