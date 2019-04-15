Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram

Local media personality Anele Mdoda took to social media on Sunday to open up about fans invading her personal space. In a series of tweets, Mdoda shared an awkward experience with a fan who took liberties and embraced her from behind, and then was baffled when the star was unimpressed by her actions.

She wrote: "Yesterday a lady came from behind me and hugged me from behind. Complete stranger. She then is baffled when I am not happy with that approach as she just simply wanted a picture. Guys...imagine if 100 people did that to me daily. It’s not right. It will never be okay.

Yesterday a lady came from behind me and hugged me from behind. Complete stranger. She then is baffled when I am not happy with that approach as she just simply wanted a picture. Guys...imagine if 100 people did that to me daily. It’s not right. It will never be okay. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 14, 2019

"If a guy did that we would scream and shout and talk charges of sexual harassment. Why is it okay when it’s a lady. She really was so bewildered when I told her it’s not on. Boundaries please guys. I always ask before I touch someone. Even a child. I say can I give you a hug.

If a guy did that we would scream and shout and talk charges of sexual harassment. Why is it okay when it’s a lady. She really was so bewildered when I told her it’s not on. Boundaries please guys. I always ask before I touch someone. Even a child. I say can I give you a hug. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 14, 2019

"She and her friends then mouthed off within an ear shot of how rude celebs are and we are because of them blah blah. I totally agree, we are because you support us but that does not mean our basic human rights must now be handed in because we are because of you.

She and her friends then mouthed off within an ear shot of how rude celebs are and we are because of them blah blah. I totally agree, we are because you support us but that does not mean our basic human rights must now be handed in because we are because of you. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 14, 2019

While many were in agreement with the star, one fan said: "At least it was a lady". Mdoda responded to this comment, saying that gender doesn't matter, it's all about consent.