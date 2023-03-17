Anele Mdoda slams fan for violation of privacy

Media personality Anele Mdoda has slammed a fan for violating her privacy after the person decided to send her a WhatsApp message.
The unknown messenger sent Mdoda a text and said he/she works for “the most reputable testing laboratories”.
The message further reads: “One day I handled your account and wrongfully thought I should reach out (sad emoji). I promise you im no scammer or mean any harm. Im very sorry Sis’Anele.”
Every single time I have to write my number down somewhere. Every. Single. Time. pic.twitter.com/2r80iVUg7p— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 17, 2023
A clearly upset Mdoda responded: “This is a violation of privacy. Especially if you say you work for a reputable laboratory. You handle confidential information and you have simply abused that.
“This is incredibly violating. Do not ever message me again. I will make sure to never use you guys again.”
Her post ruffled a few feathers among Twitter followers, who were shocked by the fan’s brazen attempt.
@E_Thokozile wrote: “As for “I’m no scammer” how do I know that? Especially now that you have scammed my number off a confidential document.“
@cay_zoo wrote: “I think you should report this to the organisation. There are PII policies in place and you are correct that it is a violation of your privacy.”
@LeboWaMakhubela wrote: “People are not scared of loosing their jobs neh. And also what about privacy 😱”
@TumiZwane18 wrote: “Report them, let this be a lesson to others who might want to try it. Nxese babe”
@mini_mpofana wrote: “Report them, they obviously do not care about their job. People need to learn to actually respect their jobs and understand that rules do apply to them too.
“It’s confidential information that they cannot use for personal use either. You’re well within your right to report them.”
@mphocastry wrote: “Grose violation of privacy, if they are this careless about your number, they are definitely careless with your lab results. ‘I’m no scammer’, uh this behavior is super scammy.”