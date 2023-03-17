Anele Mdoda slams fan for violation of privacy

Media personality Anele Mdoda has slammed a fan for violating her privacy after the person decided to send her a WhatsApp message. The unknown messenger sent Mdoda a text and said he/she works for “the most reputable testing laboratories”.

The message further reads: “One day I handled your account and wrongfully thought I should reach out (sad emoji). I promise you im no scammer or mean any harm. Im very sorry Sis’Anele.” Every single time I have to write my number down somewhere. Every. Single. Time. pic.twitter.com/2r80iVUg7p — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 17, 2023 A clearly upset Mdoda responded: “This is a violation of privacy. Especially if you say you work for a reputable laboratory. You handle confidential information and you have simply abused that. “This is incredibly violating. Do not ever message me again. I will make sure to never use you guys again.”

Her post ruffled a few feathers among Twitter followers, who were shocked by the fan’s brazen attempt. @E_Thokozile wrote: “As for “I’m no scammer” how do I know that? Especially now that you have scammed my number off a confidential document.“ @cay_zoo wrote: “I think you should report this to the organisation. There are PII policies in place and you are correct that it is a violation of your privacy.”

@LeboWaMakhubela wrote: “People are not scared of loosing their jobs neh. And also what about privacy 😱” @TumiZwane18 wrote: “Report them, let this be a lesson to others who might want to try it. Nxese babe” @mini_mpofana wrote: “Report them, they obviously do not care about their job. People need to learn to actually respect their jobs and understand that rules do apply to them too.