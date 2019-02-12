Anele Mdoda. Picture: Supplied

"The Voice SA" host and 947 Breakfast Club presenter Anele Mdoda expressed her excitement at landing her spot as the red carpet host at the prestigious Academy Awards, taking place in LA on 24 February.



Taking to Twitter, the ecstatic Mdoda wrote: " I actually have butterflies in my tummy from the thought of hosting the red carpet at the Oscars !!!! It’s major vision board stuff. Dankie MNET. Dankie life".

I actually have butterflies in my tummy from the thought of hosting the red carpet at the Oscars !!!! It’s major vision board stuff. Dankie MNET. Dankie life. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 12, 2019

M-Net also confirmed the news on their official Twitter page:

Twitter started buzzing as industry friends and fans congratulate Mdoda for bagging the international gig.

OMG! Congrats 🎉🎊 sis!! Re hate to come nice!! I would literally give birth if I was at the Oscars!! 😭😭😭 I am inspired 💙 — Bluebirdy (@ThaboBluebird) February 12, 2019

Ooooh yeeeees 💙💙💙 — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) February 12, 2019 Congratulations💕 — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) February 12, 2019 I feel you babe, just go out there & be yourself, take hold of the event & stir it. So happy & proud of you Anele Mdoda let your light continue to shine. IT'S POSSIBLE. Anele you can do this! Live Your Dream babe. — Corné (@2016Corne) February 12, 2019

The Academy recently confirmed that Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez and Whoopi Goldberg, Awkwafina, Chis Evans, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu are among stars that would be handing out the prizes at the prestigious ceremony at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.





The prestigious awards show will also be without the main host for the first time in three decades after Kevin Hart stepped down from presenting the ceremony amidst social media backlash over alleged homophobic tweets he shared years ago.



