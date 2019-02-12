I actually have butterflies in my tummy from the thought of hosting the red carpet at the Oscars !!!! It’s major vision board stuff. Dankie MNET. Dankie life.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 12, 2019
Walk the red carpet on #Oscars night with #MNet101 @mnetmovies and @Anele ⭐ pic.twitter.com/QNjk7IU3Dn— M-Net (@MNet) February 12, 2019
OMG! Congrats 🎉🎊 sis!! Re hate to come nice!! I would literally give birth if I was at the Oscars!! 😭😭😭 I am inspired 💙— Bluebirdy (@ThaboBluebird) February 12, 2019
Ooooh yeeeees 💙💙💙— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) February 12, 2019
Congratulations💕— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) February 12, 2019
I feel you babe, just go out there & be yourself, take hold of the event & stir it. So happy & proud of you Anele Mdoda let your light continue to shine. IT'S POSSIBLE. Anele you can do this! Live Your Dream babe.— Corné (@2016Corne) February 12, 2019