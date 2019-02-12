Anele Mdoda. Picture: Supplied
"The Voice SA" host and 947 Breakfast Club presenter Anele Mdoda expressed  her excitement at landing her spot as the red carpet host  at the prestigious Academy Awards, taking place in LA on 24 February.

Taking to Twitter, the ecstatic Mdoda wrote: " I actually have butterflies in my tummy from the thought of hosting the red carpet at the Oscars !!!! It’s major vision board stuff. Dankie MNET. Dankie life".

M-Net also confirmed the news on their official Twitter page:

Twitter started buzzing as industry friends and fans congratulate Mdoda for bagging the international gig.

The Academy recently confirmed that Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez and Whoopi Goldberg, Awkwafina, Chis Evans, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu are among stars that would be handing out the prizes at the prestigious ceremony at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The prestigious awards show will also be without the main host for the first time in three decades after  Kevin Hart stepped down from presenting the ceremony amidst social media backlash over alleged homophobic tweets he shared years ago. 

IOL