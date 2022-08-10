Anele Mdoda: 'We as women are in hell'

Media personality and host of Anele and the Club breakfast show on 947, Anele Mdoda, refused to celebrate Nation Women’s Day on August 9.
Mdoda took to social media to remind tweeps of the hardships women face on a daily basis due to gender-based violence, making it difficult to celebrate the occasion.
On Twitter, she wrote: “I wonder if the 8 women who got gang raped are having a happy women’s day? Please spare me any well wishes on this day. We as women are in hell. We are burning and men say it’s not that hot. I wonder how hot it has to get. Don’t wish me anything mna. Leave me alone.”
The message comes after eight women were allegedly gang-raped in Kagiso in Krugersdorp just two weeks ago.
The women were sexually violated while shooting a music video at a mine dump. The incident sparked outrage from residence who protested against the illegal miners and crime in the area thereafter.
Following Mdoda’s tweet, women concurred with her, posting their own messages of frustration.
@MrsCCockcroft said: “Exactly how I feel and we'll have government officials giving speeches about how woman are empowered and free as if we don't have the highest rape stats in the world.”
@Voice_OfSA tweeted: “Thanks @Anele, as a man I will never understand the pain or fear, but as a father I am too in fear. #NoToGBV”
@MissNannyJay said: “I'm so jaded and so hardened by what women have to endure from men in South Africa. Andiboniswa nto tu nge Women's Day pageantry. Until we are free to walk around at 22:10 ebusuku with NO fear of being cat-called, raped or killed by MEN akukho Happy Women's Day ngandawo.”
