Anele Mdoda won’t apologise for saying Beyoncé is prettier than Kelly Rowland

Anele Mdoda again topped the Twitter trends list over the weekend as SA tweeps won’t let her rest for her comments about Kelly Rowland. In case you missed it, in 2019 the 947 radio DJ took to Twitter where she posted, "Kelly looks amazing with make-up. Take that make-up off, then it's tickets. I have receipt."

This was followed by a collage picture of the “Motivation” singer with and without make-up. This not only landed Mdoda on the wrong side of SA tweeps but US Black Twitter also dragged her for the comments. Since then every time the “Commander“ hitmaker posts a picture on Twitter, SA Twitter jumps into formation about the disbelief regarding Anele’s comments.