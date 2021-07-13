Anele Mdoda won’t apologise for saying Beyoncé is prettier than Kelly Rowland
Anele Mdoda again topped the Twitter trends list over the weekend as SA tweeps won’t let her rest for her comments about Kelly Rowland.
In case you missed it, in 2019 the 947 radio DJ took to Twitter where she posted, "Kelly looks amazing with make-up. Take that make-up off, then it's tickets. I have receipt."
This was followed by a collage picture of the “Motivation” singer with and without make-up.
This not only landed Mdoda on the wrong side of SA tweeps but US Black Twitter also dragged her for the comments.
Since then every time the “Commander“ hitmaker posts a picture on Twitter, SA Twitter jumps into formation about the disbelief regarding Anele’s comments.
Last year she came under fire again after the Destiny’s Child member shared a thirst trap and she doubled down on her initial statements and said: “Oh, I see that low life is showing that he thinks of me more than I think myself.
“Beyoncé is prettier. My opinion will never change nor make me go off Twitter as you Twitter bullies like. Smooches 😘😘😘😘 aaaaand trend”
And it was no different on Saturday. Kelly shared a picture on Twitter showcasing a new hairstyle, so SA tweeps again jumped into her mentions and quote tweets to share their disdain for Anele’s “tickets without make-up“ comments.
When one user asked why the “Celebrity Game Night SA“ host won’t just apologise, Mdoda said: ”No. I like to trend.
“Keeps the bills paid. And she isn't prettier than Beyonce soooooo I would be lying. Have a good life.“
No. I like to trend. Keeps the bills paid. And she isn't prettier than Beyonce soooooo I would be lying. Have a good life 😘 https://t.co/3iARjodEKi— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 11, 2021
Once again, SA users didn’t hold back on their comments and dragged her again for not backing down about her claims.
