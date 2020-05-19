Anele Mdoda won’t let Prince Harry and Meghan steal her shine

Anele Mdoda, who usually finds herself grabbing the social media headlines, topped the trends list for all the right reasons.

The 947 radio host is celebrating her 36th birthday.

Taking the Twitter on Tuesday, the “Celebrity Game Night SA” jokingly told Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary, to not steal her limelight.

She said: “Of course Harry and Megan are going to try overshadow my birthday with their anniversary. Ignore them guys !!!! Don't get distracted. It's Anele's day !!!!!”