Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram

Anele Mdoda won’t let Prince Harry and Meghan steal her shine

1h ago

Anele Mdoda, who usually finds herself grabbing the social media headlines, topped the trends list for all the right reasons. 

The 947 radio host is celebrating her 36th birthday.

Taking the Twitter on Tuesday, the “Celebrity Game Night SA” jokingly told Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary, to not steal her limelight.

She said: “Of course Harry and Megan are going to try overshadow my birthday with their anniversary. Ignore them guys !!!! Don't get distracted. It's Anele's day !!!!!”

Fans and industry friends flooded Mdoda’s social media with beautiful tributes and well wishes to make her day extra special.

“Happy birthday Mamfene 🎉🎉," says "Lockdown" actress Zola Nombona.

"Happy Birthday my love ♥️" adds "Home-ground" host Minnie Dlamini-Jones.

"Happy birthday gorgeous!!! 🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉💕💕💕💖💖💖💫💫💫," writes TV personality and rapper Boity Thulo.

"Happy birthday mamasita 🍾🎊🎂🎁🎈💛💃🏼💋. May you see many more, " comments "Gomora" actress Thembi Seete.

"Power!! Birthday Blessings @zintathu! Hope it’s an amazing day!! 🎈😘❤️," adds radio and TV host Mel Bala.

Fans continue wishing their fave well on Twitter.

 Happy Birthday Queen 😘 pic.twitter.com/hDsrMtq2uI

Mdoda also wished herself a fabulous day. 

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "....happy birthday to me !!!"


