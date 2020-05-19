Anele Mdoda won’t let Prince Harry and Meghan steal her shine
Anele Mdoda, who usually finds herself grabbing the social media headlines, topped the trends list for all the right reasons.
The 947 radio host is celebrating her 36th birthday.
Taking the Twitter on Tuesday, the “Celebrity Game Night SA” jokingly told Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary, to not steal her limelight.
She said: “Of course Harry and Megan are going to try overshadow my birthday with their anniversary. Ignore them guys !!!! Don't get distracted. It's Anele's day !!!!!”
Fans and industry friends flooded Mdoda’s social media with beautiful tributes and well wishes to make her day extra special.
“Happy birthday Mamfene 🎉🎉," says "Lockdown" actress Zola Nombona.
"Happy Birthday my love ♥️" adds "Home-ground" host Minnie Dlamini-Jones.
"Happy birthday gorgeous!!! 🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉💕💕💕💖💖💖💫💫💫," writes TV personality and rapper Boity Thulo.
"Happy birthday mamasita 🍾🎊🎂🎁🎈💛💃🏼💋. May you see many more, " comments "Gomora" actress Thembi Seete.
"Power!! Birthday Blessings @zintathu! Hope it’s an amazing day!! 🎈😘❤️," adds radio and TV host Mel Bala.
Fans continue wishing their fave well on Twitter.
Happy Birthday Queen 😘 pic.twitter.com/hDsrMtq2uI
— Aldrich Makanda ☂ (@AllyMakan) May 19, 2020
Happy Birthday @Anele 🎈 I’m sure ziyawa in that kitchen of yours SBWL😋 Have an amazing day 💕🌸 #Anele #HappyBirthdayAnele pic.twitter.com/9O9UhkmciH— 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 (@preciousplanner) May 19, 2020
Happy birthday from the friendly city!! Love you @Anele !❤️🎉💝 https://t.co/YTux6k7mix— Carly Fields (@comradescarly) May 19, 2020
Mdoda also wished herself a fabulous day.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "....happy birthday to me !!!"