Anele Mdoda's breakfast show bags 10 nods at SA Radio Awards 2022

Anele Mdoda’s popular breakfast show “Anele and the Club on 947” bagged 10 nominations at this year’s SA Radio Awards. Mdoda, who scooped the Best Breakfast Show host in 2021 is back to defend her crown.

Another highlight of the nomination includes The Best Promotions/Stunt Event category honouring Mam’ Noxolo Grootbom for a special interview that was dedicated to the veteran newsreader, following her retirement in 2021. On March 30, 2021, the legendary newscaster delivered her final news broadcast to an audience of nearly 4 million, marking her retirement at the end of a 37-year journalism career. Shortly after this historical moment, Mdoda sat down with the iconic news anchor at the 947’s Montecasino studios among other surprises, broadcasters Melanie Bala, Lerato Mbele and Hulisani Ravele and Zizo Tshwete were invited to pay their tributes to Mam Grootboom.

Watch the full interview below. Commenting on the nomination, Mdoda said: “I am thrilled to be nominated alongside my team. We work very hard, such moments motivate us to work even harder and have fun while we are at it. “Honouring Mam’ Noxolo was a big deal for me, I grew up watching her on TV with my parents, and she has been a huge inspiration to not only me, but millions of black women. To have that special interview nominated is even more incredible,” she said.

The popular “Anele and the Club on 947” show, which airs Monday to Friday from 6am to 9am is co-hosted by Mdoda, Frankie du Toit, Thembekile Mrototo and Cindy Poluta. Another big nomination for the team is Thembekile Mrototo, who is vying for the Best Newsreader award with the likes of Lindi Serame, Melanie Bala, Kgopedi Lilokoe, Sfiso Zulu and Yanga Mjoli. Meanwhile, Jacaranda FM received 11 nominations in various categories, including Best Commercial Station of the Year as well as Best Commercial Radio Innovation for its purpose-driven work in the metaverse and digital events hosted throughout the year.

Martin Bester is nominated for Best Commercial Breakfast Show Presenter while the show producer Megan Mitchell is nominated for Best Commercial Content Producer. “Breakfast with Martin Bester” scooped the Best Commercial Breakfast Show last year and the show is shortlisted for the win again this year as well as Best Commercial Radio Innovation. “Breakfast with Martin Bester is the beacon of radio excellence. Whether he’s making a singing teacher’s dream come true by asking Ed Sheeran to sing a song with her, completely changing the life of a single mother who’d given up, engaging with celebrities, or creating a kids band and helping them co-write a hit radio single, Martin always raises the bar and pushes his team towards radio gold,” said Hennie Myburgh, programme manager, Jacaranda FM.

“To be shortlisted for so many awards alongside such formidable competitors is extremely rewarding. “We have been fine-tuning our brand experience strategy while ensuring that our content, relevance, music, and hyper-local information stays central to delivering world-class radio to the Jacaranda FM community. “I think our laser focus on ensuring the best audio experience for our listeners is highlighted through these accolades, and of course, we hope to retain our Station of the Year bragging rights,” added Myburgh.