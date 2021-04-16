Anele Tembe was neither suicidal nor did she commit suicide, says her dad at funeral

At the funeral service of his daughter Anele “Nellie” Tembe, Moses Tembe stated that she was not suicidal. The funeral of Tebe, the fiancée of rapper AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes), took place at the Durban International Conference Centre today. Anele died after an incident at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. Police are investigating the matter, but according to paramedics a woman had allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of the hotel. Her body arrived in Durban on Wednesday. Due to Covid-19 regulations, only 100 people are allowed at the funeral.

The service was livestreamed on YouTube.

At the service, Anele’s father gave an emotional speech about the type of person his 22-year-old daughter was, saying she knew what she wanted and was clear on how she wanted to live her life.

He also spoke about how he approved of his daughter’s relationship with AKA and that he knew they loved each other dearly.

He spoke about narratives around his daughter’s death that have hurt him.

“I was not there when Anele met her fate last Sunday. I neither seek to attack any person nor cast aspersions or suspicions nor stigmatise any mental condition.

“However, I can’t allow an unfortunate narrative to go unchallenged. A narrative that irks me no end as a father, which maliciously pervades some circles, is that Anele, my daughter, was chronically suicidal or had suicidal tendencies,” he said.

He went on to say that until Anele turned 21, she would not have considered taking her own life as a solution.

“As Anele’s father, I hereby state categorically that Anele was neither suicidal nor did she commit suicide. Ladies and gentlemen, we need to understand the forces that put us in a situation that we find ourselves.

“Of course we must as a matter of extreme priority deal with the scourge that bedevils our youth, alcohol and drugs,” he said.

Speaking directly to AKA, who was seated in front of Anele’s casket, Moses said “Kiernan, I think I know what you are going through, I know the pain that you are feeling.

“In the face of extreme emotional pain, men and women resort to all kinds of remedies. My son, I invite you to turn to the Lord and in so doing, you will become a much better man.”