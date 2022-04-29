Anele Zondo confirms exit from ‘Massive Music’

The multi-talented personality took to her social media platforms to announce that April 29 would be her last day on screens.

“For all these years I became part and parcel of your TV screens and I’ve had the privilege of sharing the stage with some of SA’s finest talent and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity,” said the Catrice ambassador.

“Every Friday I took to that stage with so much pride, proudly representing a channel that authentically told a story of South African music and being the best at it too,” she said.

While she may be leaving the TV show, this is not the last of Ney the bae, as she will still continue with her music and acting career.