Anele Zondo confirms exit from ‘Massive Music’

Local presenter Anele Zondo bids farewell to Mzansi Magic show, Massive Music, after four years.
The multi-talented personality took to her social media platforms to announce that April 29 would be her last day on screens.
“For all these years I became part and parcel of your TV screens and I’ve had the privilege of sharing the stage with some of SA’s finest talent and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity,” said the Catrice ambassador.
🙏🏾💫 pic.twitter.com/M0CeHVmac2— Ney (@AneleNeythebae) April 29, 2022
“Every Friday I took to that stage with so much pride, proudly representing a channel that authentically told a story of South African music and being the best at it too,” she said.
While she may be leaving the TV show, this is not the last of Ney the bae, as she will still continue with her music and acting career.
“This may be a goodbye to Massive Music but it’s also a BIG hello to other avenues that will be equally beneficial for my career and personal growth,” she said.
On her Instagram account, Anele also specially thanked her fellow presenters Lalla Hiriyama and Smash Afrika and Sipho Ngwenya, the commissioning editor at Mzansi Magic.
“I’d like to thank Sipho for believing in me, the Massive Music production team, my super-talented co-presenters @lalla_hirayama @smashafrika and to everyone who has believed in me and watched grow,” she said.
Massive Music is a music show that consists of artists interviews, studio performances a weekly music chart.