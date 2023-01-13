Annabell Lebethe appointed as SAMRO’s new CEO

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) recently announce the appointment of Annabell Lebethe as its new Chief Executive Officer. In a statement released by SAMRO, Chairperson Nicholas Maweni said Lebethe’s appointment comes after a lengthy search by the board who agreed that she embodies the right qualities and experience for the role.

Lebethe boasts an impressive CV having previously served as CEO of Ditsong Museums of South Africa, a group of eight museums that falls under the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. She also once held the position of interim CEO of the Performing Arts Centre of the Free State, CEO of the Market Theatre Foundation and CEO of the National Arts Council, in addition to several other leadership roles during her career. She will replace outgoing CEO Mark Rosin, who was appointed as CEO and turnaround strategist in February 2020 and was mandated with turning the organisation around. Maweni thanked Rosin for his immense efforts and contribution and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

“Mark and the board of SAMRO have done an excellent job during his tenure, placing SAMRO firmly on the road to success and creating a foundation on which future success can be built,” says Maweni. Maweni notes that during his tenure, Rosin oversaw efforts to lower SAMRO’s cost to income ratio, broaden the organisation's revenue streams and improve operational efficiencies, while also strengthening relations between SAMRO and its members. Additionally, under Rosin’s leadership and the current Board’s tenure, SAMRO had successfully managed to improve its relationship and the understanding of SAMRO’s mandate among its stakeholders.

Maweni adds that it was no easy task to find a suitable candidate to take over from Rosin, with the board going through a very rigorous process to find the best candidate that will ultimately act as an implementer and take SAMRO to the next level. “As Annabell takes over the reins, we are satisfied that SAMRO is now firmly positioned to create more value for the creators and users of music. The organisation has a solid foundation for achieving its long-term goals, most notably to reach R1 billion in revenue target by 2025,” said Maweni. “SAMRO has already achieved the enviable distinction of being recognised as the leading collective management organisation (CMO) in Africa. We want to use our solid foundation to build further success and thus cement our position as the best CMO in the region.”

Commenting on her appointment, Lebethe says: “I spent most of my professional life in the arts and entertainment sector, so I am looking forward to being a part of an organisation that is central to and impactful on the careers of composers in our country. “SAMRO is essentially part of the lifeblood that keeps the creativity of our composers alive, allowing them to add to the already-rich heritage of South Africa.” With a mission to drive transformation, Maweni points out that the SAMRO board took a bold step in advancing the transformation agenda by appointing a capable woman to lead the organisation.