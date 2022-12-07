Anticipation at fever pitch as new Kelvin Momo album looms

There’s just no one quite like Kelvin Momo. The veteran amapiano producer and DJ has cultivated a large and loyal fan base outside of the mainstream with his deeply musical and “grown” brand of amapiano. His last project, the soulful and sultry 2021 album “Ivy League”, is one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the past two years. Previously, he’d also showcased his peerless musicality with “Momo’s Private School” and the Babalwa M collaborative album “Bayeke” in 2020.

A year on from “Ivy League”, in November Momo announced on social media that his next effort would be coming out on December 9. Now with the release date just a few days away, excitement on Twitter has been at a fever pitch as fans revisit his old work and take to Twitter in their numbers to express their excitement for the album. “Kelvin Momo’s albums need to be studied in universities,” tweeted @Hlovo_.

Kelvin Momo’s albums need to be studied in universities — Hlovo (@hlovo_) November 23, 2022 “Kelvin Momo is God’s gift to earth”, another fan, @MprueDie added. Kelvin Momo is God’s gift to earth. — bhut’ omdala (@MprueDie) November 26, 2022 @LilithaTau is in disbelief that the time has finally come. “Can’t believe it’s finally the week Kelvin Momo is dropping , bandla😭🥺.” Can’t believe it’s finally the week Kelvin Momo is dropping , bandla😭🥺 — Lilitha🧚‍♀️🤍 (@LilithaTau) December 5, 2022 @VusiMzobe hopes that Momo will stick to his sound. “I really hope kelvin Momo hasn’t forgotten his target market with this upcoming album. I’ll be so angry if he makes it commercial piano.”

Elsewhere, Focalistic is preparing to release the latest music video “Tesla Tse Nyane” from his new album, “Ghetto Gospel” on Friday. The music video for “Tesla Tse Nyane” is set to build on the storyline of previous singles “Sjepa”, “Tabela Hape” and his Ch’cco collaboration, “Pele Pele”. “This Friday, The #GhettoGospel movie continues! #TselaTseNyane with @mellow_and_sleazy012, @cooper_pabi [email protected]_za THE MOVIE IS COMING! Set your reminders 3rd single and music video from #GhettoGospel, can you see the storyline build?”