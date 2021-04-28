Anton Jeftha celebrates Boity’s birthday with cute snaps, fuelling romance rumours

Actor Anton David Jeftha shared a cute message to his rumoured “girlfriend” Boity Thulo on her 31st birthday.

The star also paid a sweet tribute to the rapper, sharing images of their special moments together.

Taking to social media, the “Legacy” star wrote: “Happiest of birthdays @boity, you’re a gift and a light to so many, keep shining as bright as you do ✨👑. Here’s a series of some fun times, and to many many more 🥂🥂.”

Fans, family and friends also shared their special messages to Boity as she celebrates another great milestone.

“Happy Blessed and Blissful Birthday to this little Queen of my heart.

“May this day be nothing short of all the joy in the world, the most amazing love , warmth , embrace and care.

“You deserve every ounce of happiness today and always. I love you ngwanake ❤️❤️❤️❤️🎊🎂🎉@boity,” said Boity’s mom Modiehi Thulo.

“Happy birthday to your Respectful young lady @boity 🙌🏾 Makhosi💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐,” said celebrity make-up artists Bongi Mlotshwa.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️happy birthday” added singer S'Bongile Mntambo.

While the pair have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their social media post continue to fuel romance rumours.

For years, fans were convinced that Boity and Masego “Maps” Maponyane were Mzansi’s power couple, until recently when social media detectives alleged that Boity has found love in the arms of a certain hunk from M-Net’s hit series “Legacy”.

Rumours of Jeftha hooking up with Boity started in March when Twitter CSI again alleged that the pair spent Valentine’s Day together.

The Wuz Dat hitmaker shared a picture of herself, holding a bunch of roses while posing in front of a helicopter.

A few days later, Jeftha also shared a picture of himself next to what appears to be the same helicopter.

Birthday messages keep rolling in for Boity. Below are some of the well-wishes from fans on Twitter.

Happy Birthday @Boity , love you long time , have an awesome day 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/qqLyfjCkVZ — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) April 28, 2021