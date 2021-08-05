Are DJ Sbu, Tbo Touch and DJ Fresh starting a new radio station?

Former Metro FM presenter Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe recently hinted at starting a new radio station together with some of the axed kings of the airwaves, including DJ Sbu, DJ Fresh, Gareth Cliff, Phat Joe and Robert Marawa. Taking to Instagram, Tbo Touch welcomed Marawa to the “fired squad”, while jokingly announcing the line-up for the new radio station “Fired Up”.

Marawa who presented the popular sports show “Marawa Sports Worldwide” which simulcast aired on Metro FM and Radio 2000 announced last Friday that he has been fired via text message by one of the officials at the public broadcasting station. “So after serving the public broadcaster through time, I am sent yet another text from a person in an "acting" position informing me of this. 👇🏾👇🏿 Same modus operandi as SS...What do they fear about the last show??” tweeted Marawa.

The veteran sportscaster went on to thank his fans for their support over the years. In his tweet, Marawa also shared the screenshot of text messages between him and the acting station manager at SAfm Radio Kina Nhlengethwa. So after serving the Public Broadcaster through time, I am sent yet another text from a person in an "acting" position informing me of this.👇🏾👇🏾

Thank you Mzansi for the love & support thru the years. #MSW 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WIoqZpbFX0 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 30, 2021 Whether Touch was making light of Marawa's current axing situation, fans are welcoming the idea of a new radio station.

Below are some of the fans reactions. “Man, the best of the best😭🙌🏾,” commented rapper Riky Rick. “🔥🔥🔥 The Media Avengers 🙌🏿” said DJ Sbu.

“I think you guys should put your heads together and start something. Such lineup will kill all the stations currently on air,” added DJ Dino Bravo. It was not long after Tbo Touch’s post about the possibility of a new station that, DJ Sbu also shared a similar picture of the “fired squad” and posed the following questions to his followers. “Now that Robert has also joined the Fired Squad. 1. How many of you would love to see this Radio / Podcast Station happen and which sisters would you recommend to join these 🐐s on a lineup?

2. How many of you would be willing to invest and be a shareholder in a venture like this? #TheMediaAvengers.” While the suggestions came flooding in about the female radio hosts, many encouraged DJ Sbu and his crew to really take the idea seriously. And it seems the “fired squad” are considering the idea of a podcast or radio station as they continue to tease their fans on social media.

Marawa, DJ Sbu, Tbo Touch, DJ Fresh have shared the latest image of themselves with fire emojis and fans are blown away by the possibility of a radio station. Marawa was initially fired from Metro FM in 2017 when he refused to return to his show in solidarity with his producer Beverly Maphangwa‚ who had been fired earlier. Marawa was later reinstated to his position. In 2019, Marawa was fired by SuperSport as a TV sports anchor.