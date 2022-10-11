Are Pearl Thusi and Anatii Mzansi’s new couple?

According to the rumour mill, hip hop artist Anatii and media personality Pearl Thusi are Mzansi's latest couple. The two popular famous faces are keeping the status of their alleged relationship away from the public but the hints are unmissable. This past weekend Anatii and Thusi were in the same location: Cape Town.

The “Iyeza” hitmaker posted a breathtaking picture of his view that showed off the sun setting near the ocean on Twitter. god is real pic.twitter.com/k1u3wzqOj7 — ANATII.eth (@ANATII) October 7, 2022 Thusi also posted an image of the exact backdrop that showed the same infinity pool on the musician’s post. Pearl Thusi Instagram stories screenshot. The “Queen Sono” actress’s profile picture on Twitter is even the cover art for Anatii’s latest musical release “Punisher,” released as an NFT (Non-Fungible Token).

Thusi and Anatii are also said to have been spotted out and about looking cosy together around Joburg. Both personalities attended rapper, TV presenter and Era by DJ Zinhle creative director Moozlie’s 30th birthday party.

In June earlier this year, Thusi laughed off rumours sparked by controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula that she was dating a man named Topchap Siya. According to Zimoja, a source said: “They are not hiding their relationship, they do go out to restaurants, events and other places – they just avoid media but it’s just a matter of time before they go public or start posting. They want to make sure that the foundation is solid.” The source also told the publication that the couple deeply care for each other with Thusi being attracted to Anatii’s calm and collected nature.

