Rumours of Thando Thabethe and Lunga Shabalala have been circulating since the Vodacom Durban July earlier this month – and it seems there might be some truth to it.
They are currently on holiday in the Maldives, booked in at the same resort, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives. And they are being hosted by the same luxury travel agency, Priority Travel by Arrangement.
How it was intended to be.one with nature @centaragrandmaldives @prioritytravelbyarrangement #PriorityTravels
Walking through paradise like. #centaramaldives #PriorityTravelClub 🌊🏖😊
They recently shared videos of their adventures, from having dinner, scuba diving and beach adventures on their respective Instagram Stories.
In one of Shabalala's Instagram Stories, we also get a glimpse of Thabethe from the neck down. Thabethe also shared a picture of a lunch outing with Shalalala's hands and his orange fitness watch clearly visible along with a shirt he's been pictured in previously.
Shalalala also fuelled the validity of the rumours in one of his posts with a bed that has "good night" decorated on it by captioning it "That's us for tonight. More speculation tomorrow."
Thabethe is yet to comment on the speculation but it probably won't be too much longer until they make things official.