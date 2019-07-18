Thando Thabethe and Lunga Shabalala. Picture: Instagram

Rumours of Thando Thabethe and Lunga Shabalala have been circulating since the Vodacom Durban July earlier this month – and it seems there might be some truth to it. They are currently on holiday in the Maldives, booked in at the same resort, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives. And they are being hosted by the same luxury travel agency, Priority Travel by Arrangement.

They recently shared videos of their adventures, from having dinner, scuba diving and beach adventures on their respective Instagram Stories.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pictures and Videos: Instagram Stories

In one of Shabalala's Instagram Stories, we also get a glimpse of Thabethe from the neck down. Thabethe also shared a picture of a lunch outing with Shalalala's hands and his orange fitness watch clearly visible along with a shirt he's been pictured in previously.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pictures and Videos: Instagram Stories

Shalalala also fuelled the validity of the rumours in one of his posts with a bed that has "good night" decorated on it by captioning it "That's us for tonight. More speculation tomorrow."

Picture: Instagram Stories

Thabethe is yet to comment on the speculation but it probably won't be too much longer until they make things official.



