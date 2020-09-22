Are things OK between Prince Kaybee and Busiswa?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local music producer Prince Kaybee and Busiswa’s work relationship might be on the rocks. Taking to his Twitter page on Monday night, the “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker shared a video of himself producing a song when Twitter @SciTheComedist said Busiswa should jump on the track. However, Prince Kaybee replied “nah”, which is strange since the duo previously worked on the 2018 Song of The Year “Banomoya” together.” Ho shota @busiswaah — Jan Van Potgieter🇿🇦🇮🇹 (@SciTheComedist) September 21, 2020 NAH https://t.co/4la0SCMWUf — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 21, 2020 When asked about the status of their relationship the “Gugulethu” star said: ”I’m not sure, I saw her tweets the other day though.” I’m not sure, I saw her tweets the other day though. — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 21, 2020 He was referring to a post made she made over the weekend that read: “Why does princess INSIST on being an a******, damn.”

Why does princess INSIST on being an asshole, damn. — #SBWL ft Kamo Mphela (@busiswaah) September 19, 2020

This was most likely a reference to Prince Kaybee’s post about NaakMusiq which led to the two men getting into a twar again.

The “Hosh” producer recently announced the Prince Kaybee Producer Challenge on Sunday, giving an up-and-coming producer a chance to win his laptop along with all the producing software on it.

He said: “Bafe2 alot of you were complaining that there is no opportunities for producers.

“Well I’m giving away my laptop that produced all my albums up to date, each and every song! This laptop has everything that I have used. Here is what you need to do. #ProducerChallenge.”

Bafe2 alot of you were complaining that there is no opportunities for producers. Well I’m giving away my laptop that produced all my albums up to date, each and every song! This laptop has everything that I have used. Here is what you need to do. #ProducerChallenge — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 20, 2020

He continued: “Upload a video of the song you produced under this thread with the hashtag #PrinceKaybeeProducerChallenge. The team and I will choose the winner.”

“The laptop will also show you how all the songs are produced and what was used.”