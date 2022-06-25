As Bonang Matheba turns 35, here’s a look at some of her accomplishments

Bonang Matheba is undoubtedly one of South Africa’s leading personalities with a cult-like following who address her a “Queen B” - and she’s turning 35. In celebration of our golden girl, we’ve highlighted five of her most memorable career milestones.

“A Very Bonang Year” In 2020 Bonang set TV ratings on fire when her reality show, “A Very Bonang Year” was aired on free to air channel, SABC1. The first episode of the two-part special received 1.86 million views. In addition, the #AVeryBonangYear hashtag reached an astonishing 2.2 billion impressions over the broadcast period, showing why the entrepreneur and philanthropist has well-earned the moniker of Queen B. The show was entertaining, fun, bold and relevant.

Bonang wins at the E! People’s Choice Awards In 2019 Bonang won the newest and hottest contested category in the E! People’s Choice Awards, “African Influencer of the Year”. She was nominated alongside Africa’s finest talent including Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Cassper Nyovest, Yemi Alade, Diamond Platnumz and Minnie Dlamini-Jones.

The award recognised people in entertainment, voted online by the general public and fans and at the time was the first time that E! recognised some of Africa’s most influential talent. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) Bonang reveals her MCC ‘House of BNG’ In 2019, Bonang ventured into the alcoholic beverage industry and launched her very own luxury brand, House of BNG, which started off as Brut and Brut Rosé Méthode Cap Classiques. In 2020, she expanded the brand and release its Prestige Reserve MCC which she launched at at the SunMet. House of BNG has also been a partner for Miss South Africa pageant for four consecutive years. Just like Queen B, this sought-after MCC and pure sparkling wine brand is all about elegance, sophistication and glamour.

MCing Africa’s top award shows South Africa’s Bonang Matheba hosted the 8th AMVCAs in Lagos, Nigeria last week. Her first of four outfit changes, was this dress by Sheye Oladejo. PICTURE: @chuchuojekwe/Instagram In the past Bonang has hosted some of Africa’s top award shows including the Miss South Africa pageant where she announced the beautiful Zozibini Tunzi as winner. She also made history when she hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards pre-show and went on to host an E! News special in 2015. This year she co-hosted the popular Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards alongside Nigerian TV and radio presenter Ik Osakioduwa.

Bonang trended for days on Twitter as fans talked about how she killed the event. Bonang launches lingerie line, “Distraction by Bonang” Sold at Woolworths, the line is an exclusive collection of seductive lingerie designed for the daring, confident, modern woman, the range is defined by femininity, with a hint of glamour.

Bonang’s World App “Bonang Matheba’s World” is an all access pass to non-stop adventure and exclusive content. It features videos of Bonang as she answers subscriber questions and goes behind the scenes at photo shoots and events.