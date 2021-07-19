Atandwa Kani dispels rumours that he’s replacing Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther

South African actor Atandwa Kani, son of the legendary John Kani, has taken to Twitter to clear up a rumour that has spiralled out of control about “Black Panther”. Apparently word on the Twitter street is that Kani will be starring in the “Black Panther” sequel, for which filming is under way.

Kani acted in the first “Black Panther” movie where he portrayed the younger King T'Chaka, a dual part shared with his father, John. As the rumour made its rounds, Kani instantly took to Twitter to settle it once and for all. He wrote: “HOLD ON!!! I have NOT been cast as the new black Panther. I don’t know where this rumour came from, but I know nothing of this.”

The sequel, titled "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to be released July 8, 2022. Responding to the tweet Kani's fans made light of the situation. "Athandwa, we as a country took an executive decision that you're Black Panther and we're happy with that. So congratulations," said @lesego_great.

While @JanVanPotgieter gave his version of a storyline he thought would be a perfect way to get Kani back in the movie. “Black Panther is the character. It is unfortunate that the lead character passed on. “So as a writer I would continue the legacy of Black Panther by going in the past to bring back T'Chaka, and the movie continues. When shuris turn come T'Chaka goes back to the past,” he said.

Black Panther is the character. It is unfortunate that the lead character passed on. So as a writer I would continue the legacy of Black Panther by going in the past to bring back T'Chaka, and the movie continues. When shuris turn come T'Chaka goes back to the past.



Meanwhile, 69-year-old Safta-winning actress Connie Chiume, who also starred in the first "Black Panther" movie in 2018 as the Mining Tribe Elder, has been spotted back in the USA. Chiume is believed to reprising her role in the action blockbuster sequel. While Chiume did not directly post the picture of her standing with her luggage at the back of a car, she did share a picture of one of the oldest theatres in Atlanta.

She captioned the picture: "One of the oldest theatres in Atlanta 🇺🇸 The Fox Theatre 🎭🎭". The veteran actress has starred in numerous TV shows and movies both locally and internationally. Her current role on TV includes appearing in the Mzansi Magic soapie, "Gomora".