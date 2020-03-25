Author and traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies
South African author and traditional healer Credo Mutwa aged 98 died in the early hours of Wednesday morning at at Kuruman Hospital.
The Credo Mutwa foundation is yet to release a statement with more information regarding his death.
Born Vusamazulu Credo Mutwa in KwaZulu Natal, he is popularly known for writing books that draws upon African mythology and traditional Zulu folklore.
His most recent work is a graphic novel called the "Tree of Life Trilogy" based on the writings of his most famous book, "Indaba My Children".
Mutwa was honoured with a USIBA award presented by the South African Department of Arts and Culture, for his work in Indigenous Wisdom.
The African philosopher is also famed for his predictions of historic events in the country, such as the 1976 Youth Uprising, the recalling of the former President Thabo Mbeki and the murder of Chris Hani.
The news of his passing is received with shock as tributes starts pouring in for the spiritual leader and legendary storyteller.
Bab’ Vusamazulu Credo Mutwa 💔 I’m so touched, I knew this was coming soon as I heard he was sick. Thank you for everything, for being a guardian and keeper of ancient knowledge, for”indaba my children” and other books.— Samú (@SamkeloNdlovu) March 25, 2020
Ascend freely to be with the great spirit again.
Rest ❤️
Ntate Credo Mutwa has passed away. Very Sad news. He warned us about 2020. Rest in paradise our African prophet.— iBhubesi (@mabasotf) March 25, 2020
RIP to Ntate Credo Mutwa, lala ngo xolo Sanusi!, it's really sad that South Africa never celebrated you while you still alive, farewell Dlozi Lami! pic.twitter.com/ZLpvHEvL1K— I-AM-BLACK-FIRST (@mphikzo) March 25, 2020
RIP: Renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa has passed on at age 98#RIPCredoMutwa pic.twitter.com/aOcqdgkpGu— Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) March 25, 2020
Credo Mutwa suffered greatly. May his soul rest in perfect peace!— Sentletse (@Sentletse) March 25, 2020
Mangope has given him land to build a cultural village in Lotlamoreng Dam in Mafikeng. The ANC then came into power and destroyed everything. pic.twitter.com/XaKLwdIa1z
We will update the story as it develops.