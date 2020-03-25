Author and traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies

South African author and traditional healer Credo Mutwa aged 98 died in the early hours of Wednesday morning at at Kuruman Hospital.

The Credo Mutwa foundation is yet to release a statement with more information regarding his death.

Born Vusamazulu Credo Mutwa in KwaZulu Natal, he is popularly known for writing books that draws upon African mythology and traditional Zulu folklore.

His most recent work is a graphic novel called the "Tree of Life Trilogy" based on the writings of his most famous book, "Indaba My Children".

Mutwa was honoured with a USIBA award presented by the South African Department of Arts and Culture, for his work in Indigenous Wisdom.