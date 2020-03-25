EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Credo Mutwa. Picture: Facebook

Author and traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

South African author and traditional healer Credo Mutwa aged 98 died in the early hours of Wednesday morning at at Kuruman Hospital.

The Credo Mutwa foundation is yet to release a statement with more information regarding his death. 

Born Vusamazulu Credo Mutwa in KwaZulu Natal, he is popularly known for writing books that draws upon African mythology and traditional Zulu folklore.

His most recent work is a graphic novel called the "Tree of Life Trilogy" based on the writings of his most famous book, "Indaba My Children". 

Mutwa was honoured with a USIBA award presented by the South African Department of Arts and Culture, for his work in Indigenous Wisdom.

The African philosopher is also famed for his predictions of historic events in the country, such as the 1976 Youth Uprising, the recalling of the former President Thabo Mbeki and the murder of Chris Hani.

The news of his passing is received with shock as tributes starts pouring in for the spiritual leader and legendary storyteller.

We will update the story as it develops.

