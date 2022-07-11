Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 11, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Award-winning actress Busisiwe Lurayi has passed on

Busiswe Lurayi. Picture: Instagram

Busiswe Lurayi. Picture: Instagram

Published 4h ago

Share

The South Africa acting industry is currently in shock following the news of the passing of actress Busisiwe Lurayi.

News broke on Monday midday that the “How to Ruin Christmas” actress had passed away on Sunday in her home.

Story continues below Advertisement

Actress Dineo Langa shared on Twitter a statement that sadly announced her passing. “Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday 10.7.2022 by medical personnel,” read the statement.

Lurayi is well known for her extensive slate that include her roles in “City Ses’la”, “Ses’ Top La” and “Sokhulu and Partners”.

The family has requested privacy during this time as they come to terms with the tragic news. Her cause of death is yet to be confirmed as the family is awaiting results of the autopsy report.

More on this

“We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with the tragic news. We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as it has been made available,” continued the statement.

Since news broke online of the actress’ untimely passing, tributes have been pouring in for Lurayi, who leaves behind a daughter.

Her role on Netflix's “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding” earned her a well deserved Best Actress for a TV comedy at the 15th South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

Story continues below Advertisement

Lurayi had not been listed as one of the key cast members in the upcoming “How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower”.

Related Topics:

NetflixEntertainmentPop cultureMoviesDeaths and TributesArtists

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi