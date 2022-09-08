Award-winning actress Crystal-Donna Roberts adds ‘published author’ to her resume

The proud Cape Town-based actress took to Instagram to show off her first book “Speuder Sammi” .
Crystal-Donna Roberts wrote: “A dream come true. I am a published author. I am filled with gratitude. All glory to God. #speurdersammi”
Fellow actors congratulated her for the achievement.
Radio personality elanaafrika wrote: “welgedaaaaaaaan !!!!! Xxxxx”
Actress leeannvanrooi wrote: “ I love this soooo much.”
Actress devonecia_swartz wrote: “This is AMAZING! Congratulations! 😁👏🏾👏🏾.”
Actress bianca.flanders wrote: “Congratulations Crystal! Can't wait to read it. ❤️❤️❤️.”
Actress ms_ilseklink wrote: “Geluk, Crystal🔥🔥🔥.”
The book speaks of a young girl named Sammi who was set to audition for a role at the Richfire Arts Academy to get accepted. On the day of audition, her worst nightmare becomes a reality and as a result, she stops making music.
Two years later, the keyboard her mother bought her lies under a pile of clothes in her room, forgotten. The hurt she feels is still there.
When Sammi goes on vacation to her grandparents in the Northern-Cape, some surprising things happen. But how does it all fit together? And what does a blue stone have to do with it all?
The 37-year-old is popular for her role in “Arendsvlei”, where she plays Janice, a school teacher at Arendsvlei High School.
She has several Saftas under belt including the Golden Horn Award for Best Actress in a Feature Film and for Best Actress in a Telenovela.
Her latest lead role is on kykNET’s drama series, “Fraksie”, which premiers September 13.
Roberts plays Chantel Koopman, a nursing sister, happily married, no-nonsense hard worker, who has a good relationship with her mother and sister.