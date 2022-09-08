Award-winning actress Crystal-Donna Roberts adds ‘published author’ to her resume

The proud Cape Town-based actress took to Instagram to show off her first book “Speuder Sammi” . Crystal-Donna Roberts wrote: “A dream come true. I am a published author. I am filled with gratitude. All glory to God. #speurdersammi”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by crystal donna roberts (@crystaldonnaroberts) Fellow actors congratulated her for the achievement. Radio personality elanaafrika wrote: “welgedaaaaaaaan !!!!! Xxxxx” Actress leeannvanrooi wrote: “ I love this soooo much.”

Actress devonecia_swartz wrote: “This is AMAZING! Congratulations! 😁👏🏾👏🏾.” Actress bianca.flanders wrote: “Congratulations Crystal! Can't wait to read it. ❤️❤️❤️.” Actress ms_ilseklink wrote: “Geluk, Crystal🔥🔥🔥.”

Crystal’s book cover. Picture: Instagram The book speaks of a young girl named Sammi who was set to audition for a role at the Richfire Arts Academy to get accepted. On the day of audition, her worst nightmare becomes a reality and as a result, she stops making music. Two years later, the keyboard her mother bought her lies under a pile of clothes in her room, forgotten. The hurt she feels is still there. When Sammi goes on vacation to her grandparents in the Northern-Cape, some surprising things happen. But how does it all fit together? And what does a blue stone have to do with it all?

Crystal Donna Roberts. Picture:Facebook The 37-year-old is popular for her role in “Arendsvlei”, where she plays Janice, a school teacher at Arendsvlei High School. She has several Saftas under belt including the Golden Horn Award for Best Actress in a Feature Film and for Best Actress in a Telenovela. Her latest lead role is on kykNET’s drama series, “Fraksie”, which premiers September 13.

