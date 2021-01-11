Award-winning actress Lindiwe Ndlovu dies at age 44

Local actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passed away at her home on Monday, her management company has confirmed. Ndlovu, who was just 44 years old, was well known for her role in 2011 film ’Winnie Mandela’. Although no cause of death was given, Gaenor Artist Management shared the shocking news in a press release. “Her bright, large burning light has gone out are we are devastated to bring you this sad news,” the statement said. Read the statement below:

With a film career spanning decades, Ndlovu’s greatest achievement was receiving a SAFTA Award for best actress in a feature film for 2013 film ’Little One’ which was presented to her by US actor Samuel L Jackson.

In the film, Ndlovu played the character of Pauline, a woman who finds a six-year-old child brutally raped, beaten and left for dead in an open veld.

After the news of her passing had been made public, many fans and industry colleagues took to social media to share their memories and condolences.

R.I.P to Lindiwe Ndlovu

> She died at age of 45, She started getting sick in the morning at around 3:30am

The shocking news comes as just a few weeks prior Ndlovu was announced to be joining the cast of local telenovela ’Isono’ on BET Africa.

The award-winning actress was to take on the role of Francinah, Msizi’s sister — who arrives with her two children, Tryphosa and Dombolo, bringing trouble for Milly and Lilly.

her other film accolades include TV series ’Ifalakhe’ and 2013 movie ’Safari.’