Ayanda Ncwane says she ‘died and came back’ to accept her calling

Ayanda Ncwane, who has gained recognition as a TV personality, reality TV star, author, music executive and philanthropist, has now revealed her decision to embrace a new role as a minister of the gospel. In an announcement on her YouTube channel, “The Real Housewives of Durban” star recounted the moment she came “face to face with death”, which led to her decision to accept her “calling” from God.

“On the 19th of April 2023, I found myself in hospital. Early hours of that day, it was 2am, I had an encounter in the spirit realm – a giant being came over towards my bed. It pressed me and whispered in my ears, ‘I'm going to collect your soul, you're dying today’,” recalled Ncwane. “You cannot explain that feeling unless you go through it. Research says it's a near-death experience. I saw myself standing next to myself, and that's when I realised that this is it. “And the spirit kept saying, we're here to fetch you. You're dying today.”

Ncwane said she then decided to fight for her life. “I started praying praying, commanding my life back. I didn't want to surrender. Something in me kept fighting, I can't leave my children. “Then I heard a voice saying, ‘Ayanda come back to life, your assignment here on Earth is not done. You will live to fulfil the assignment and the mandate I have brought you into this world to do.’

“The next thing I jerked back to life. I woke up and the nurses were like, ‘Ayanda you're not dead.’ “I was so scared. Coming face to face with death made me so vulnerable, and broke me.” Ncwane said it was at that moment that it was revealed to her that she must take up her new role as a preacher.

“The voice that brought me back said, ‘I brought you to fulfil destinies, I brought you to lay hands on the sick. And you will do exactly that from now onwards.’ “Beloveds, since that day I've been in my bedroom, seeking the face of God, asking him the how. “God brought me back to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and tell the masses of his goodness, his mercy and about the power of healing.”

Ncwane said she recognised the challenges that lay ahead, particularly with regard to the growing number of “fake” pastors in South Africa. Ncwane says the most difficult part about her experience was telling her two sons that she ‘died and came back’. “It was the most horrifying moment for me. I was looking at my young son's face tearing up when I told them what happened to me.