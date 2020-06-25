Ayanda Thabethe cautions SA about the spread of Covid-19

Actress and television host Ayanda Thabethe reminded fans on Thursday to continue taking protective measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Since the national lockdown, celebrities and influencers have been using social media to raise awareness around the global pandemic. In a series of tweets on Thursday, the former “Top Billing” host urged tweeps to continue wearing masks, sanitise and maintain social distancing. She wrote: “Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. Tip: sing the happy birthday song twice for measuring sufficient time for handwashing …”

Wash your hands regularly for atleast 20 seconds . [Tip : sing the happy birthday sing twice for measuring sufficient time for hand washing ... ] — AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) June 25, 2020

She continued: “Carry your sanitizer, disinfectant wipes in your everyday bag, don’t touch anything without first wiping it down…”

Carry your sanitizer , disinfectant wipes in your everyday bag , don’t touch anything without first wiping it down... — AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) June 25, 2020

The star also encouraged people to avoid going to the malls and to shop online instead.

“If you can, shop online! Yes even for your groceries,” said Thabethe.

If you can, shop online! Yes even for your groceries — AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) June 25, 2020

She added: “I’d like to urge everyone especially the elderly and those who have underlying conditions to stay home and treat these cold winter months as if it were level 5 (If you can... and for those that can’t, to be as strict as possible with the general COVID rules. The Spike is HERE!”

I’d like to urge everyone especially the elderly and those who have underlying conditions to stay home and treat these cold winter months as if it were level 5 [IF YOU CAN] ... and for those that can’t, to be as strict as possible with the general covid rules. The Spike is HERE! — AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) June 25, 2020

Meanwhile, real estate mogul and best friend of radio and television presenter Somizi Mhlongo, Thato “TT” Mbha, recently revealed he tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mbha wrote: "“I've tested positive for the corona virus and can only hope that those who haven't been taking it seriously will do so immediately🙏."

He added: "I don't know where I got it, it must've been at one of the meetings but I'm fine ...”