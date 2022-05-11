Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Ayanda Thabethe denies dating a married man

Ayanda Thabethe. Picture: Lwando_m.

Published 2h ago

The past few weeks have been messy on Twitter, with bloggers spilling the beans on influencers’ love lives.

On the hot stand this week was media personality Ayanda Thabethe, whose name was trending on the blogger’s gossip list.

Musa Khawula, known for spreading rumours about celebrities and influencers, alleged that Thabethe’s baby daddy is a married man, Peter Matsimbe.

“Ayanda Thabethe’s ‘dream man’ and baby daddy Peter Matsimbe is a married man. Besides Peter dating everybody, he is married to Shannen Thring, and they have two children together.

“It is said Shannen moved out of their marital home after Ayanda gave birth,” said the blogger.

Unlike other celebrities who never entertain the rumours made by the blogger, Thabethe did not take the matter lightly. She took to Twitter to clarify that she does not date a married man.

“I definitely am NOT dating, nor do I have a child with a married OR even engaged man. As you were,” she tweeted.

Thabethe gave birth to a baby boy in March this year. She has been documenting her journey, from sharing her baby reveal party photos to the baby shower. She also shared a video of herself giving birth via C-section but later deleted it.

Thabethe is still keeping her baby daddy’s identity a secret.

