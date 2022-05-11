Ayanda Thabethe denies dating a married man

The past few weeks have been messy on Twitter, with bloggers spilling the beans on influencers’ love lives. On the hot stand this week was media personality Ayanda Thabethe, whose name was trending on the blogger’s gossip list.

Story continues below Advertisment

Musa Khawula, known for spreading rumours about celebrities and influencers, alleged that Thabethe’s baby daddy is a married man, Peter Matsimbe. “Ayanda Thabethe’s ‘dream man’ and baby daddy Peter Matsimbe is a married man. Besides Peter dating everybody, he is married to Shannen Thring, and they have two children together. “It is said Shannen moved out of their marital home after Ayanda gave birth,” said the blogger.

Ayanda Thabethe's 'dream man' and baby daddy Peter Matsimbe is a married man.



Besides Peter dating everybody he is married to Shannen Thring and they have two children together.



It is said Shannen moved out of their marital home after Ayanda gave birth. pic.twitter.com/MK7iNjqyfp — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 11, 2022 Unlike other celebrities who never entertain the rumours made by the blogger, Thabethe did not take the matter lightly. She took to Twitter to clarify that she does not date a married man. “I definitely am NOT dating, nor do I have a child with a married OR even engaged man. As you were,” she tweeted. I definitely am NOT dating nor do I have a child with a married OR even engaged man. As you were. — Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) May 11, 2022 Thabethe gave birth to a baby boy in March this year. She has been documenting her journey, from sharing her baby reveal party photos to the baby shower. She also shared a video of herself giving birth via C-section but later deleted it.

Story continues below Advertisment