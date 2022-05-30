Ayanda Thabethe sets the record straight about her ‘divorce’ from Andile Ncube

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe recently took Twitter to set the record straight about the end of her marriage with TV and radio personality Andile Ncube. Many moons ago, Ayanda and Andile used to be one of Mzansi's IT couples.

Of course, they have moved on since parting ways, with Ayanda most recently welcoming her first child with her partner. But controversial blogger Musa Khawula recently decided to stir the pot with a post about Ayanda and Andile. “Remember when Andile Ncube and Ayanda Thabethe got divorced and they never spoke about the reasons behind their divorce,” Khawula tweeted.

Ayanda was quick to clarify that she and the reality TV star actually never got divorced as they never signed a marriage certificate. “First of all we didn’t get divorced because we never signed. So let’s get this fact straight as well. Thanks,” she tweeted. First of all we didn’t get divorced because we never signed. So let’s get this fact straight as well. Thanks. https://t.co/XhH3yIzYhE — Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) May 28, 2022 In a separate Tweet, Ayanda explained to a Twitter user that all the factors regarding her then customary marriage had been handled and there was no drama between her and Andile.

“All factors regarding our then customary marriage were handled. Thanks,” she shared. All factors regarding our then customary marriage were handled. Thanks … https://t.co/ODydWJ6nbm — Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) May 28, 2022 Ayanda explained to her Twitter followers that she doesn't mind being reported on just as long as it's factual and would continue to set the record the straight because of where she is at in her life. I don’t mind being reported on if it’s facts. — Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) May 28, 2022 “I’m at a point in my life where I’ve moved on and turned a beautiful chapter with people I care about more than anything and I don’t want anyone to cloud that with false information. Give me facts, I'll take them, don’t lie about my life,” she said.

