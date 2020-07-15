Azania Mosaka mourns the death of her father

Radio and television host Azania Mosaka mourned the loss of her father. Taking to social media on Monday, the talk show host shared the surreal pain of losing a parent. She said: "My father died on Saturday. I’m a mess. It’s not a dream." The “Real Talk with Azania” star also shared extracts from a poem titled “Grief” from Benedictus: A Book of Blessings by John O'Donohue, sharing the message of support with those who also lost their loved ones. She continued: “If you are grieving too, this is for you, from my broken heart to yours. From a mind in a fog to yours. I wish us well in our walk with grief.”

Fans and industry fans shared their messages of condolences to Mosaka and her family.

“I’m so sorry for your loss Mama," commented television host Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha.

“I’m so sorry for your loss sis. 💔 Losing a parent is hard. Strength to you and your family,” said actress Gail Mabalane.

“I’m very very sorry, Azania. Gotla siama, Mme(This too shall pass). ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏,” added rapper Boity Thulo.

“I’m so sorry Aza❤️,” commented actress and filmmaker Terry Pheto.

“I’m so sorry Azania. Condolences to you and your family. May God give you all the strength you need. ❤️🙏,” said the former actress “Isibaya” star Jessica Nkosi.

It’s been a sombre period for South Africa, with the loss of many people losing their loved ones recently. The “Blood and Water” actress Gail Mabalane recently revealed that she lost her grandfather.

Taking to social media this week, Mabalane shared the sad news, she wrote: “Having lost both my parents, my paternal grandparents and my maternal grandmother...I know what a blessing it has been for my children to make memories with their great grandfather. Thank you for all the love and wisdom Oupie. Our giant has now fallen. Robala Ka Kgotso Morokolo Wa Tladi Ya Pula.(May your soul rest in peace)."

Gospel star Ntokozo Mbambo also recently lost her mother. Another gospel sensation Lebo Sekgobela also lost her mother-in-law earlier this month. Two weeks ago, radio and television presenter Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung lost her mother, veteran actress Mary Twala. Twala was 80-years old.