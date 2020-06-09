Babalwa Mneno and Amanda du-Pont criticised for 'partying' during lockdown

Model Babalwa Mneno and media personality Amanda du-Pont were called out for allegedly attending a house party over the weekend.

Local celebrities have come under fire for disobeying lockdown level 3 regulations regarding hosting and attending dinner and house parties.

This included Shawun Mkhize who hosted a birthday party, sharing videos on her Instagram Stories and later claimed it was a prayer gathering.

Babalwa also came under fire after she posted a video of what seems to be a house party with a bunch of people and amapiano playing in the background.

In the video, she spun her phone around the room with Du-Pont seen making an appearance and tagging several people on the post, including the "Shadow" actress.