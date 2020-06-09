Babalwa Mneno and Amanda du-Pont criticised for 'partying' during lockdown
Model Babalwa Mneno and media personality Amanda du-Pont were called out for allegedly attending a house party over the weekend.
Local celebrities have come under fire for disobeying lockdown level 3 regulations regarding hosting and attending dinner and house parties.
This included Shawun Mkhize who hosted a birthday party, sharing videos on her Instagram Stories and later claimed it was a prayer gathering.
Babalwa also came under fire after she posted a video of what seems to be a house party with a bunch of people and amapiano playing in the background.
In the video, she spun her phone around the room with Du-Pont seen making an appearance and tagging several people on the post, including the "Shadow" actress.
Tweeps were very upset as Babalwa was breaking the level 3 lockdown regulations regarding social gatherings.
then @AmandaDupont goes and infects her colleagues at @SkeemSaam3 who then infect their families. This is irresponsible @Official_SABC1! @barbiliscious we already know that you do;t believe in Covid. good luck.— penelope3323 (@penelope3323) June 7, 2020
No mask , just vibes— MOLOKO (@Moloko_RM) June 7, 2020
Homegirl just snitched on everybody! 😂— BRACKU STAR (@btwostar) June 7, 2020
@sanelisiwe__m she said i’m not going down alone and tagged 😭— Folasade (@VanessaMaseko21) June 7, 2020
amanda broke my heart no lie 😔— baby (@blessssrt) June 7, 2020
It's always been just vibes with Babalwa anyway 😂😂— neo ✨ (@neoeuw) June 7, 2020
Infections will increase, death rate too. Public and private health will not cope. Health sector about to be overwhelmed. Babalwa Mneno will be the first one to speak ill of Ramaphosa & the government.Not mentioning how she attended a party. Akemdala ke. https://t.co/v4uOelqd3M— Unathi (@Unathi_jam) June 7, 2020