Babes Wodumo and Makhadzi end long-standing feud over Mampintsha

Babes Wodumo and Makhadzi are letting bygones be bygones, officially squashing their beef after what felt like a reality show-level feud that kept Mzansi talking. The musicians have reconciled after a long-standing tiff that went down. Now, let’s rewind a bit: the whole drama started in 2022 when Wodumo came out guns blazing, accusing Makhadzi of getting a little too cosy with her late husband, Mampintsha.

Wodumo claimed Makhadzi was "chasing after" Mampintsha and even threw out allegations of a romantic fling. And you know Wodumo – she took it to the public stage, hurling some spicy insults Makhadzi’s way. Social media went wild, with fans picking sides and dropping memes. It was one of those moments where it felt like the whole of SA was watching a soapie unfold in real-time.

Makhadzi, however, quickly responded to the allegations with her own social media rebuttal, taking to Twitter to suggest that Mampintsha would not be appealing to her, effectively dismissing Wodumo's claims. The war of words intensified the tension, leaving fans to speculate whether the two artists would ever reconcile or share a stage again. But surprise, surprise – time (and maybe a few deep breaths) worked its magic. Last week, Wodumo took to social media to give a massive shoutout to Makhadzi's latest album. She even features on one of the tracks.